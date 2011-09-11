Fashion Week Diary: Day 2 with StyleCaster’s Market Editor

The only Saturday of New York’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is always a long one, reliably filled with big-time shows such as Lacoste and Alexander Wang each season. I zigzagged across the city like a maniac to show you highlights of the Spring season’s emerging trends and the excitement (and reality) of attending the shows as a fashion editor at StyleCaster.
Click through to see images of, and my notes on, a meeting with Valentino’s creative directors, Courtney Love in leather gloves (on a sweltering hot day!), Lea Michele from Glee’s Vogue sandwich, a Mandy Moore sighting, and much more! All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.
Lea Michele from Glee. Click through the slideshow to see where I saw her and which fashion editors she was sandwiched between!
I woke up this morning excited for another busy day at fashion week. Decided to wear my brand new Karen Walker floral top, a Club Monaco skirt and belt, Robert Clergerie for Opening Ceremony platforms, and a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag. The L train that connects my area of Brooklyn to Manhattan was, as it always seems to be, not running this weekend so I had to scramble to get to Lincoln Centre for my first show of the day. But I thankfully I made it to the 10am Lacoste show with little incident!
The room is packed, and I spot everyone from Vogue Market Director Virginia Smith to T's Sally Singer and Stefano Tonchi from W magazine in the front row. Felipe Oliveira Baptista's first collection for the brand is unexpectly urban and chic.
Athletes in the front row.
The adorable Lacoste limited edition leather envelope left on each seat at the show.
I stopped by presentation space The Box at Lincoln Center after the Lacoste show to check out Canadian label Pink Tartan's Spring collection. Big hair, neutral make-up and updated classics are the order of the day there.
I like the tailoring and crispness of each piece in the line.
After that quick detour, I headed down the hall to see Designer Jill Stuart's Spring collection, full of pleated skirts, pretty pastels and great day dresses.
I took a quick lunch break at the InStyle Lounge at Lincoln Center and am now immediately obsessed with it.
Beautiful flowers, good coffee and chocolate covered strawberries made for a great lunch.
After my break, I took the subway to Pier 57 to attend the Helmut Lang show, held inside this dark, steamy, cavernous space.
The collection was mostly black and white, but there was also a surprising amount of lemon yellow involved as well.
I ran into the Man Repeller aka Leandra Medine at the VPL show, and she looked amazing!
I ran uptown to Bergdorfs Goodman for my 3pm interview with Valentino Creative Directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli. You can read about the Valentino Boot Couture collection later this week on StyleCaster, but until then here's a picture! They were super sweet and the shoes were beautiful. I'm sure the collection will do very well!
After Bergdorfs, I cabbed it over to the Alexander Wang show at Pier 94. I got there a little early...which I realized when I saw that these pretty models were still taking a break from hair and make-up outside the venue.
At least I got to catch up with some former colleagues outside during the wait. How stunning is Stephanie LaCava in Dries and John Patrick Organic?
Inside the Alex Wang show, fashion heavy weights such as Emmanuelle Alt and Terry Richardson waited for the show to start.
Thumbs up from Terry Richardson!
Courtney Love was seated next to Cecilia Dean from V magazine at the show.
Courtney being interviewed by the Associated Press.
Why is she wearing long leather gloves? It was late afternoon of a rather hot day!
I also spotted Lea Michele from Glee sitting front row between Vogue Creative Director Grace Coddington and Fashion Director Tonne Goodman. Is a big Vogue cover in the works for the young starlet?
Lea looks amazing, of course.
Alexander Wang was all about athletic silhouettes and hi-tech materials for Spring 2012.
The Alexander Wang finale.
After the Alexander Wang show ended, the cab and car situation was dire outside Pier 94, so I found myself walking many blocks uptown to the Lincoln Center to watch the Charlotte Ronson 6pm show. This is Charlotte's half sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones on the runway.
My 7pm show, Monique LHuillier, was close by. In fact, it was just one room over from Charlotte Ronson, and I spotted singer and actress Mandy Moore in the front row, looking stunning.
Colorblocking at Monique LHuillier.
Bold coloring at Monique LHuillier.
Another Monique LHuillier, this one slightly more casual! After this show, I tried to get a cab to Milk Studios for more fashion revelry, but with the congestion my driver suggested that we go to Brooklyn instead. I took it as a sign, and did as he said.