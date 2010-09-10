Fashion Week Diary: Day 2 With StyleCaster’s Content Manager

8:30 AM: After getting into the office to find that the servers are down, I go into a mini panic. By 10:45 I'm on coffee #2. Healthy, I know.

11:40 AM: Leave the StyleCaster offices for Vena Cava. In the zone. Practicing eye exercises to keep my eyes open. Fall seems to have hit Manhattan overnight  really glad I chose a sweater dress.

11:41 AM: Realize I was so busy I forgot to eat the leftover half of my wrap from dinner last night. Pathetic. See what Fashion Week does to the psyche?

12:02 PM: Arrive at the show and ride the elevator up with Harley Viera Newton  she says she's wearing Vena Cava, duh.