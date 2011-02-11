Fashion Week Diary: Day 1 With StyleCaster Associate Editor

To say that Fashion Week snuck up on me this season would be the understatement of the year. While I hadn’t quite prepared myself mentally for the craziness that was about to ensue, day one of my Fall 2011 season went pretty smoothly with only a few minor setbacks.

Follow me on all of my Thursday adventures, and to get the full effect, click “full screen!” (And then pretend you’re reading this from a glacier in Alaska because that’s just about how freezing I felt all day).