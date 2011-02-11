Fashion Week Diary: Day 1 With StyleCaster Associate Editor

To say that Fashion Week snuck up on me this season would be the understatement of the year. While I hadn’t quite prepared myself mentally for the craziness that was about to ensue, day one of my Fall 2011 season went pretty smoothly with only a few minor setbacks.
Follow me on all of my Thursday adventures, and to get the full effect, click “full screen!” (And then pretend you’re reading this from a glacier in Alaska because that’s just about how freezing I felt all day).
The beautiful blue sky at Lincoln Center on Thursday! Too bad I couldn't enjoy it because of the sub-zero temperatures. Click through to join me on my day one adventures!
8:30 PM, Wednesday night: Flashback to the Kimberly Taylor presentation in Soho.
The leather accents and bright lips were my favorite parts!
The leather bow ties were custom created at the request of the presentation's stylist, the one and only...
MAN REPELLER! (Also known as Leandra Medine.) I noticed that there was a surplus of turban-wearers in attendance, and she told me that the dress code of the evening was "Man Repeller optional."
I live for the day when my hair is long enough to wear it like this.
7:40 AM. Rise and shine! My normal morning routine involves watching Saved by the Bell while I eat breakfast and skim through WWD, and I wasn't about to skip out on Zack Morris just because of Fashion Week!
9:30 AM. First presentation of the day Lyn Devon. Her collection was all about "the traveler," who collects different patterns, textures and layers all along the way. Here's the designer holding one of my favorite coats, which is her own play on the polka dot.
That paisley and the mustard yellow are perfection.
The always lovely Meredith Melling Burke of Vogue flipping through the racks.
9:55 AM. Since the Lyn Devon presentation was at the Bryant Park Hotel, I decided to walk by the Fashion Week hub of years past. Doesn't it look magical?
10:00 AM. Almost got pushed down the stairs to the 1 train in Times Square by Mark Holgate from Vogue who was clearly in a HUGE rush. Sorry Condé couldn't spring for a car this year, dude.
10:15 AM: Arrive at Lincoln Center! Spot Teen Vogue's Jane Keltner de Valle getting swarmed by street style photographers, so I snap a pic myself!
10:30 AM. I grab a Fiji water and a copy of The Daily and hang out for a couple of minutes until seating starts for Richard Chai Love.
11:00 AM. And I'm in! I had to get a quick picture of Elle's Joe Zee. Even though he's one of the hardest working men in the biz, he always looks so happy and well-rested. I don't know how he does it! Plus, he's unbelievably nice.
11:25 AM. The front row right before the show starts. If you look closely, you can spot Marie Claire's Taylor Tomasi Hill and Phillip Lim, who is there to cheer on his best buddy, Richard Chai!
11:35 AM. The cool overcoats, knitted layers and maxi skirts in shades of blue and grey made for a very wearable (and layer-able) collection. During the final walk, you can spot one of my favorite models, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and one with hot pink hair! Trend alert?
11:55 AM. Hopped in a cab to Milk Studios to catch the Vena Cava show!
12:08 PM. Found a little goodie bag on my seat with these babies inside. See, kids? Safe sex never goes out of style.
12:22 PM. MAJOR girl-crush alert front row at Vena Cava. Jenna Lyons of J. Crew and Garance Doré look gorgeous don't they? And how cute are Jenna's glasses? These two are the perfect examples of effortless chic and natural beauty.
12:25 PM. My personal style icon, Brooklyn-based stylist Marina Munoz. She was sweet enough to put her hat on for the picture to get the full effect, and she even let me pet it!
12:27 PM. Tavi and her tiara waiting for the show to start. I feel like the '90s inspired soundtrack and collection were created with her in mind.
12:38 PM. How awesome is the glitter eye makeup at Vena Cava? The crop-tops are a great '90s throwback, but I don't ever think I'll be able to gather enough courage to wear one in public.
1:32 PM. Arrive back at the office to catch up on some work. Instead of getting anything done, I decided to read the 'zine that the Vena Cava girls made!
The incredible '90s playlist that the designers compiled. "Stupid Girl" by Garbage is everything.
1:40 PM. My lunch, courtesy of Beauty High editor Rachel Adler. Ok, I actually ate more than just Reese's, but they were the most delicious part.
2:32 PM. Raced back uptown for the Luca Luca show, and watched makeup artist Gucci Westman working her magic on one of the models backstage.
Model cards with full looks.
3:15 PM. Took forever for the show to start, but it was entertaining to watch all of the fur-clad ladies sipping their white wine as we waited in line.
3:30 PM. Finally it begins! The main component of all the looks: Fur.
I wasn't kidding.
4:00 PM. Head back to work to write some content for my upcoming trip to Vegas! (More on that later.)
7:30 PM. Ran back to Lincoln Center for Christian Siriano, only to get the door shut in my face because they were at capacity! NOT COOL. Yes, I was irritated, but my trip to the tents wasn't for naught because...
7:35 PM. ANNA WINTOUR SPOTTING! She and Bee were sneaking away backstage, probably to preview the CFDA show. Anna was in a black fur and was moving too quickly for me to snap a photo!
8:00 PM. Goodnight, Fashion Week! See you bright and early tomorrow...