Fashion Week Daily Diary: Cynthia Rowley

There’s a lot more than what meets the eye when you’re viewing a collection — whether it’s parading down a runway right in front of you or you’re watching a livestream in your pjs That’s why this season we decided to go behind the catwalk and get an exclusive sneak peek at all that goes into executing a successful fashion show.

The team at Cynthia Rowley was kind enough to allow us to visit their studio the weekend before their big show. On what would otherwise appear to be a peaceful Saturday afternoon, Rachel Adler, StyleCaster’s resident beauty expert, and I cruised up to the West Village location.

With designing in full swing and leggy models strutting downstairs, the energy of the studio nearly vibrated the floorboards. Being a rookie when it comes to doing my own hair, the concept of doing another’s especially in any sort of complicated design boggles my mind. With hair stylistDuffy taking the reins, he twisted, twirled and treated the model’s hair to assume a look not dissimilar to Marie Antoinette.

Despite the creative chaos going on in the studio, Cynthia approved the look while engaging with the hair master and other employees alike. The topic? Super Bowl. We love a girl who can muse about football while doing what she does best. We can’t wait to catch the show later today!

