The Week in Chic: 10 Must-See Celebrity Outfits From Paris Couture Week

The focus at Paris Couture Week should be on all of the $30,000 gowns (and some that cost ten times that!) that strut down the runway, but let’s face it, sometimes the celebrities in the crowd are for more interesting—especially when they’re wearing outfits like these! When it comes time to dress for such a high profile fashion show, you don’t wear your Converse and jeans, even if you are Kristen Stewart.

Stars that stepped out for Paris Couture Week included ultimate A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna (who seemed to have misplaced her bra at the Chanel show), as well as celebrated style setters like Alexa Chung and Miroslava Duma, who was likely attending these shows to shop for her personal closet. Of course, other attendees included our favorite fashionable editors like Carine Roitfeld and Anna Dello Russo, who proved that you don’t have to be on the runway to be wearing a runway look. And for that, we commend them.

We may still have a few months until Fashion Month takes over our entire lives, but Paris Couture Week was a perfect midsummer moment to get us psyched about what’s to come.

Click through to see the 10 must-see outfits from Paris Couture Week!

