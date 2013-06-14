The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

What a week it’s been for celebrity style!

First, we saw several stars step out at Sunday’s Tony Awards, at which there seemed to be no consensus regarding the dress code, and we loved Scarlett Johansson‘s polished Saint Laurent cocktail dress and blazer combo as much as we did the dramatic Zac Posen gown worn by the night’s big winner, “Pippin” star Patina Miller.

Over on the West Coast, the Broadcast Television Journalists Association’s Third Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards, attracted famous faces like Cat Deeley, Emmy Rossum and Regina King, each of whom made the cut this week for proving that when sparkles are done right, they can look seriously stellar. A special mention goes out to Amy Adams, who earned not one but two spots on our list for wearing two very different yet equally elegant black dresses to the “Man of Steel” premiere in New York and London.

