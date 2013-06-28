The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

If we’re to take anything away from this week’s celebrity style sightings, it’s that black is definitely the new black.

At the annual summer party organized by The Serpentine Gallery in London, a laundry list of A-list starlets arrived in anything but boring black ensembles. There was supermodel Naomi Campbell, in an edgy David Koma mini dress with sheer sleeves, and “Downton Abbey” star Joanne Froggatt in a flattering L’Wren Scott LBD, and finally, our favorite—Kate Moss in a bohemian floor-grazing dress expertly topped off with a Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket.

Over in New York, Sandra Bullock attended the premiere of her upcoming buddy cop comedy, “The Heat,” in a leather Ermanno Scervino dress that showed off her perfectly toned figure, and reminded us that stars aren’t just like us. In another part of town, Gotham Magazine and Russian Standard Vodka feted cover star Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was radiant in a black Dries Van Noten frock with Gatsby-esque feathers on the bottom.

Click through the gallery above for the week’s 10 best celebrity outfits you need to see!

