Fashion Week (A Change Of Perspective): A Minority Voice

During fashion week, the focus is often on the shows and the celebrities that attend them. Little time is ever given to the faces and voices that are under represented on the catwalk and the tents, including minorities, plus-size individuals, those with disabilities and the ongoing struggle of those suffering from eating disorders (based on the images and conversations heralded and lauded throughout the industry). In an effort to start a REAL conversation about why these people are important to the overall impact fashion has on our daily lives, StyleCaster asked three different contributors to step out of the shadows and let their voices be heard.

First up, meet Dara Adeeyo, a writer for Cosmopolitan. Dara is a young African-American woman who loves clothing, but by fashion industry standards is considered plus-size. Find out what she has to say after we sent her on a mission to attend a show at the tents and asked her to report back on her impressions.

This wasn’t my first time at a fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Being a part of the rush that includes a lot of waiting, standing, sitting and celeb gawking is something I am all too familiar with. However, this time I was attending a show for a different reason. I was observing and internalizing what it meant to be a part of an underrepresented group in the fashion industry — an African American woman who isn’t sample size. Inside the tents, the crowd is always the same with a good mixture of style and race. The one thing I do love about fashion is that style does not always have to be distinct to any skin color.

Black people as a whole are a minority. Therefore, I’m not surprised that the show I attended garnered a handful of black attendees and that only three out of the 10 to 15 models were black. When I see a black model come down the runway, it’s a nice surprise because some designers have shows with no model diversity. It makes me wonder, are not enough models of color attending designer go-sees, or are the designers subconsciously picking non-black models or is the fashion industry racist? (I would have to say no to the latter.) In this “post-racist” America, African-Americans have been able to take flight in the fashion industry, but there’s no denying that there could be a bigger effort in the fashion world to thrust more color into it.

While the black community continues to deal with the whole light-skin/dark-skin complex, the fashion community is making way for all shades of women of color. Many black models continue to strut down the runway and show face in magazine pages, such as, Ajak Deng, Adesuwa Aighewi, Alek Wek, Nur Hellmann, Herieth Paul, Joan Smalls, Nyasha Matonhodze, Jourdan Dunn and many, many more.

There’s also no denying that the black community has its own stylistic identity, which is often pulled from famous black performers. The black youth are exploring the eccentricity of style with nods from stars like Rihanna and Lil’ Wayne. The community is also exploring mixing and matching where prep meets street. Yet like any other community, it is complex and not everyone dresses like one another. That being said, the clothes I saw were pieces I would personally wear and could see anyone from the African-American community wearing because being black doesn’t limit your sense of style.

If anything, the industry pays more attention to the build of a girl than her skin color. This is something I think the media side of the industry is making more of an effort to change. Many fashion magazines now have a plus-size fashion column. The show I attended had sophisticated, cool dresses I could personally see myself wearing…if I were a size 2. Needless to say, not seeing a full-figured woman walk down the runway in a designer’s creation does make me wonder if I could ever wear their clothes and if they are even thinking of me, the average-sized consumer.

And if they’re not thinking of me or anyone else I know, exactly WHO are they thinking of?

The lack of representation of blacks in the fashion industry is an issue that I’m not sure is of dire concern. I feel like as years pass, African-Americans are making progress in the industry. The real issues that plague the world of fashion have less to do with the race of its insiders and more to do with the message the industry is sending about the standard of beauty in regards to size. If size matters, then why are the few dictating to the many and not the other way around?

— Dara Adeeyo