The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

Celebrities gravitated toward simpler styles on the red carpet this week, and the result was just the right amount of sexy.

At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2013 Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Nicole Kidman proved it wasn’t her first time at the fashion rodeo in a dark teal Narciso Rodriguez dress, which accentuated both her statuesque figure and strawberry locks.

Meanwhile, at the InStyle Summer Soiree in West Hollywood, Julianne Hough went the minimalist route, but her outfit was anything but plain. The blonde actress paired a white Bec & Bridge top with an orange tulip skirt by Halston Heritage, and the result was a covered-up look that was still fresh and flirty.

Not one to rest on her sartorial laurels, Diane Kruger stepped outside of the fashion box by wearing a strapless Carven dress in a large plaid print. This look could’ve easily come off as sloppy, but since it’s Diane we’re talking about here, it was stylishly seductive. Plus, as we’ve seen, plaid is a big trend for fall.

