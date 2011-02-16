Fashion Week 2011 Invites, And The Winners Are…

As Fashion Week comes to end, and I begin to reclaim my desk from the piles of invitations that have surrounded me for weeks, I thought I would share a few of my favorites. So happy end of Fashion Week to you all, and here’s to how in just a few short months the invites for Spring 2012 will begin to pile up all over again.

You know you always wanted to marry Ken, with this invite you can take him everywhere you go. This adorable Rachel Antonoff invite brings you back to the days when you would pass notes to the person you liked and pray they would check yes. This image doesn't do this invite justice, it not only had a map of store locations, but it included a custom G-Star coin to scratch and reveal the time and place of the show. What's black and white and red all over? Sally Lapointe's invite, which makes you take notice. As soon as i saw this Acdemcy of Art invite, the first thing I thought of was how excited the student that drew this most have been! It brings out the art kid in me!








