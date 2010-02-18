Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Narciso Rodriguez

?Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Strong shapes and draping with a burst of desert colors in an otherwise neutral palette.

Favorite Look: A brick colored draped dress and the outerwear was a highlight.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Me! (Hopefully).

Spotted at the Show: Kelly Rutherford from Gossip Girl, Tory Burch, Jeff Beck, and Leigh Lezark.

Soundtrack Highlights: Drumming tribal.

Final Grade: A!







Images: Style.com

