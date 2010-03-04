Fashion Week 2010: Paris Runway- Giles Brings on the Curvier Models

The curve-embracing look seen on the Prada runway has traveled from Milan to Paris– where Giles Deacon sent Victoria’s Secret Angels down his catwalk, along with Coco Rocha, Jessica Stam, and Natasha Poly.

These girls are nowhere near heavy. However, they are recognized for having curvier figures, when compared with the average super-skinny runway model. Coco Rocha has spoken up about the waif-thin model debate. According to Hollywood Life, Rocha came forward in 2008, announcing that she was told to lose weight when she was 5’10 and 108 pounds.

Seeing girls with some curves march down the runway is a step in the right direction, if you ask us. A healthy girl is a hot girl.

Hopefully other designers will begin to follow suit! We’ll just have to see as the Paris shows continue…



