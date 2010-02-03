Fashion Week 2010: London Launches Digital Schedule

Are you a dedicated Fashion Week follower? If so, you’re in luck — London Fashion Week has announced the launch of its first digital schedule for all to see. Not only will you be able to view a complete rundown of all your favorite shows, but you’ll also be able to watch them on live stream (sound familiar? You’re probably thinking of StyleCaster‘s live stream of the Vivienne Tam show last fall). Click here to view the site and mark down your favorite shows to ensure you won’t miss out on the best designer collections from London’s Fall 2010 Fashion Week.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council stated that the new development is “A significant step in developing our digital strategy.” Get on board and enjoy the shows!

