Fashion Week 2009: Phoebe Philo Sends Out a Stunning Collection for Celine, Critics Rave

When a designer takes the helm of an established brand, stress and fear is probably an understatement; there is such room for disaster and the terror of forever being fashion blacklisted. I mean, look at what happened when Alessandra Facchinetti took over for Valentino – eep! However, Phoebe Philo can breathe a sigh of relief…Celine Spring 2010 was beautiful.

Philo left Chloè four years ago and, now with Celine, the collection she showed in Paris this week was arguably her best– clean, simple lines with crepe and crisp blouses with a sportswear essence.

To prove her new established voice, she warranted these praises from fashion’s hardest-to-please critics:

“I agree with Sarah Mower that the runway photos don’t do the clothes justice. In actuality, they put out a mature, confident, sexy vibe,” Cathy Horyn, of The New York Times, said.

“In a sea of clothes, she has a vocabulary of her own,” Jim Gold, the chief executive of Bergdorf Goodman said.

We say, welcome back, Phoebes! XOXO