Fashion Week 2009: Paris Round-Up

Stella McCartney is known for having a very specific kind of sex appeal, the kind that makes women swoon. This season, her collection took a sunny, vibrant turn with flamenco-inspired ruffles and more feminine tailoring. The result was unfussy and refreshingly upbeat.

Christian Dior once again channeled Old Hollywood screen sirens. This time, however, John Galliano took a look at what the ladies wore beneath it all, following the major lingerie trend that has been all over the Spring 2010 runways.

Alber Elbaz’s latest collection for Lanvin was filled with drama. Somehow, filled with color, glitz, and glitter, it still felt a bit somber for spring, but his silhouettes were exceptional and we will always have a special place for the man in the bowtie.

Ricardo Tisci has been making Givenchy a major collection to watch during Paris Fashion Week. His geometric treatment of Spring 2010 with complex layering and ruffle details is sure to please his growing fan base.

Viktor & Rolf created a fairytale of proportions this season with fabric billowing this way and jutting out that way. Never ones to play it safe, this is a collection we’d like to see on Alice in Wonderland in 2025, or on Róisín Murphy today.