Fashion Week 2009: Paris Round-Up

There is a lot to say about the Louis Vuitton Spring 2010 show, but the first thing that comes to mind is Afro. Jacobs described the look as a sort of utilitarian traveling punk, which rings true from the layering, worldly fabric influences, and young bags. If you’re going to stay on trend with Louis Vuitton, it’s time to dig out your nylon backpacks and messenger bags from the back of your closet.

Miu Miu is one of my favorite collections in Paris, if only because I always forget that it didn’t show with Prada in Milan. Curious prints in girlish shapes were balanced out by sexy, slim cut pants and sequins placed in all the right places (especially over nude mesh).

Hermes donned their tennis whites for Spring 2010 in a collection that was both preppy and a bit confusing. Studs, pleated skirts, and ‘20s influences don’t always mix. That said, these pieces are definitely classics that could last in any wardrobe for years, and that in the end is exactly what Hermes is known for.

Elie Saab focused on a palette of black, pink, tan, and technicolor for this season with a collection of beautifully draped dresses. Saab is best known for his red carpet worthy gowns and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few of these show up at awards shows.