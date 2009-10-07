Fashion Week 2009: Paris Round-Up

After a hugely successful Fall 2009 collection for Chloé, Hannah MacGibbon went for a more boyish look for spring. Loosely tailored blazers and trousers made way for ponchos and pants worthy of the stables as well as a series of beautifully floaty chiffon dresses.

It was all about the ruffle this season at Valentino. The signature red has been effectively left behind for a smokier palette of greys and shades of dusty rose. The collection has a younger audience in mind with playfully sexy mini dresses and sheer lace pieces.

Alexander McQueen took things to another level this season, creating a fantasy world of epic proportions inspired by the end of humankind in an apocalyptic return to our origins, the sea. The result was a wave of prints, from reptilian to digital, engineered into structured mini-dresses in a kaleidoscope of colors. Aside from the inspired clothes, it was great to see the huge response to McQueen’s live stream of his show. In both ways, he proved himself to be at the very forefront of fashion.

Tim Hamilton brought his own brand of minimalism to the French runways. Inspired by Catherine Deneuve in The Hunger, the ‘80s have never looked so understated. Hamilton is best known for his menswear, and while we don’t mind these looks, from what we’ve seen in his other collections, the women’s collection may just need some time to develop.

Click here to see more coverage of Fashion Week.