Fashion Week 2009: Milan Round-Up

Fendi cultivated a disheveled sexiness for Spring 2010. A muted palette of soft shapes and lingerie detailing was punctuated by occasional pops of color, bold accessories, and a darker black lace section. Karl Lagerfeld avoided clichés of French boudoir styling for a beautiful collection.

Marni showed off their usual eclectic side, mixing prints, textures, and references. Designer Consuelo Castiglioni missed some of her usual color and whimsy in the collection, but her diehard fans (of which there are many) won’t be disappointed.

Dolce & Gabbana explored masculine shapes along with flamenco impulses for a somber, almost gothic spring collection. Vintage lingerie detailing also showed up across the collection and the finale also had the models come out in amazing lingerie pieces.

Gucci head designer Frida Giannini faced criticism over recent collections that were deemed too commercial. This season she took the collection in a sleeker, sporting direction that proves that Giannini is best when she exercises restraint.

Bottega Veneta is known for an air of Italian sophistication that designer Tomas Maier injects with a heavy dose of modernity and subtle sex appeal. Spring 2010 was mostly monochromatic with irregular pops of color to accent the asymmetry that ran through the collection with a group of beautifully vibrant evening dresses.

Missoni had everyone abuzz because of the new trend towards the kitten heel. Spring 2010 was really about layered knits and wrapping, knotting, and twisting them on top of each other. With all the layers, the collection still felt light and airy for spring.

Click here to see more re-caps of shows from Fashion Week in Milan.