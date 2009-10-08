Fashion Week 2009: Grim Shadow on Paris as Conde Nast Readies for More Cuts Tomorrow

With Fashion Month ending, the Conde Nast bunch are slowly unpacking, resting up…and holding their breath. Having just folded four publications on Tuesday, and letting the publisher of Details go on Wednesday, the cuts are rumored to continue at a dizzying rate.

Besides every editor being told to cut their budget by 25 percent, title cuts are scheduled to be made as early as Friday. The atmosphere in Paris was somewhat tense, with budget-related phone calls being made in between shows, and Anna Wintour being MIA since the Dior show. Also absent were top names Julie Gilhart, Cecilia Dean, and Joanna Coles.

We’re holding our breath for you, too, Conde.