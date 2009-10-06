Fashion Week 2009: Front Row at Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld never fails to impress or surprise for that matter. His RTW Spring/Summer 2010 collection took place in a barn full of hay, smack dab in the center of the Grand Palais in Paris this morning. His lovely collection brought spectators flocking for an all time favorite Paris Fashion Week moment.

Hidetoshi Nakata and Claudia Schiffer looking chic in a classic knit sweater dress, wool tights and scalloped suede booties (above).

Prince

Rihanna, decked out in Chanel, and Virginie Ledoyen looking adorable in stripes.

Clemence Poesy

Natalia Vodianova and Neva Portman

Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Lilly Allen preforming live.