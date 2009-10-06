StyleCaster
Fashion Week 2009: Front Row at Chanel

Jessica
by

Karl Lagerfeld never fails to impress or surprise for that matter. His RTW Spring/Summer 2010 collection took place in a barn full of hay, smack dab in the center of the Grand Palais in Paris this morning. His lovely collection brought spectators flocking for an all time favorite Paris Fashion Week moment.

Hidetoshi Nakata and Claudia Schiffer looking chic in a classic knit sweater dress, wool tights and scalloped suede booties (above).

image

Prince

image

Rihanna, decked out in Chanel, and Virginie Ledoyen looking adorable in stripes.

image

Clemence Poesy

image

Natalia Vodianova and Neva Portman

image

Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

image

Lilly Allen preforming live.

