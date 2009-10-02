Fashion Week 2009: 90 Years of Vogue Covers’ Soiree

Yesterday marked the beginning of a month-long exhibition showing on the Champs-Elysees in Paris celebrating the 90th anniversary of Vogue magazine covers. It will call attention to the evolution of fashion and photography from the last 90 years and will feature 80 of the most famed covers (why not 90? We don’t know either). A book of said magazine covers is also set to release.

To that we say, an exhibit is only as impressive as the premiere party it hosts. Last night, after some of our favorites–Carine Roitfeld, Scott Schuman, Garance Dore (catch at her Colette, signing t-shirts tomorrow), Patrick Demarchelier, and Lara Stone— attended opening night, a migration from the Champs-Elysees to Hotel Crillon took place for a post-party where we put together some of our favorite looks from the night.

5. It ain’t a party without Lindsay Lohan…and while I was anxiously waiting to see her at Montana she seemed to be busy at Crillon. If her wide-leg pants and sequined wrap are a preview of what to expect at Emanuel Ungaro‘s show this week…we’re so on board. And just so you know Linds, we’d never decline an invitation to a show because of you…If I don’t you see at Purple Magazine’s party at Montana tonight I might kill myself.

4. Anna Wintour sans sunglasses caught in the python trench coat and knee-length dress underneath again. If Anna is outfit-repeat-offending, we see no reason why we can’t. It’s basically your party though, wouldn’t you have preferred to wear something, say, a little less scale-y?…Love my cheesey jokes? Don’t blame you.

3. Carine Roitfeld’s daughter, Julia also attended the event. We bet Anna’s daughter, Bee Schaffer had serious FOMO (Fear of Missing Out, and that’s the last time I’m explaining it) about this one. Roitfeld looks great in that Alexander Wang dress (which we’re pretty sure we’ve seen on her before), Brian Atwood stilettos, and the infamous Hermes Collier de Chien…which will be mine by the time I return to the other side of this pond.

2. Size-six model, hero, soulmate, and style-icon Lara Stone rocked an all black look. As you can see a la Stone and Roitfeld, brushed hair is NOT chic en vogue in Paris. Hair brushes are so 2008.

1. The number one spot reverts back to the number five spot, but only because LesLo is in great company. Carine Roitfeld makes even the hottest mess look neat. Yves Saint Laurent and lace. We die. Not going to lie, we were hoping this photo would turn into a hair-pulling-out cat fight. It didn’t.

Stay tuned for more updates from Paris Fashion Week brought to you exclusively by StyleCaster and in the mean time, check out our favorite runway looks thus far. They are above the fold, if we may say so ourselves.

Until tomorrow…where show highlights include Viktor & Rolf, Ann Demeulemeester, Commes des Garcons, and Jean Paul Gaultier.