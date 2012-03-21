“Fashion Star” Week 2: The Hoochie Demo Sadly Goes Unrepresented

On reality TV, there exists such a gimmick in which the weakest link with the loudest opinion or personality somehow avoids elimination week after week…much to the chagrin of the audience and those forced to deal with them. This was our fear last week when our little leprechaun friend, Oscar pranced onto stage with his pimp hat and cheap clothes and proceeded to win over the judges enough so they ensured his speedy return for this week’s round. And sure, Nicole Richie was tickled to see him survive another day, but his fellow designers? Ehh, not so much.

In fact, there was a lot of moaning, groaning, wails and one outright temper tantrum on this week’s Fashion Star. Tasked with designing for the demands of “real customers,” the team of designers faced a classic stumbling block Project Runway contestants often do. “What? everyone isn’t a size 2 and 5’10? Who knew?”

Meanwhile, I’ve still yet to mentally bond with any of this rag-tag crew, simply because of the brief time we get to spend with them in the sewing room. This is what I know: Universal concept — when a mentor or judge tells you to change or rethink something, LISTEN. This proved to be a downfall for Texas dandy Ross and a blessing for H&M darling, Sarah.

So on to the good stuff. Lisa, Sarah, Nzimiro, and crazy-haired Kara all benefited from solid advice this week and scored offers (with Sarah again probably causing more widespread panic at your local H&M once her tuxedo pants go on sale today). Nzimiro’s tailored shirts and Kara’s dresses even resulted in a bidding war, with Kara coming out on top with a (wait for it) 110K offer from Saks she couldn’t refuse. Bow ties be damned, this girl proved she was worth more than a few strings of fabric.

Meanwhile, Ross and Seattle granola girl Lizzie BOTH ignored the mentors advice and stubbornly held on to their vision…only to end up in the bottom three with Oscar (who threw a major hissy fit backstage after his “hoochie” wear got a round of thumbs down). The mentor quote of the evening goes to Jessica Simpson who embarrassingly admitted to Oscar, “I did give birth to you in my dream, but I didn’t want to change your diaper.” Freudian analysis: She sees potential in you buddy, but she really doesn’t want to deal with your sh*t. And frankly, neither do I. It’s OK to be flamboyantly over-the-top when you design like a dream (a.k.a. Austin Scarlett), but when your stuff sucks and only appeals to Las Vegas cocktail waitresses? Honey, you better back it up and reassess.

All in all, it was a better episode from last week, but I still feel like something’s missing. Sure, I was glad to see FS break the reality TV mode and send the gay drama queen home, but the show still has to get into its groove before I can get into mine. I’m not a fan of this whole “cut-away from a round of judging and give you a brief recap of what happened” format The Voice is so fond of. Again, if I don’t have a chance to invest in the designers, how do you ever expect me to invest in the show itself?

Like a shaky date, I fall back to my third date rule: Knock my socks off next week Fashion Star, or we could be parting company.