Want: A Dark Gray Wedge Boot For a Chilly Night Out

What: A boot with a four-inch wedge in dark gray suede that folds over at the top.

Why: Fall is almost officially here, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t still hitting the town at night, and this guy is perfect for going out when there’s a nip in the air. Plus, this boot was handcrafted by New York-based designer Kathryn Amberleigh’s team of skilled cobblers, which means you know it’s high quality.

How: Throw them on with your favorite pair of skinny jeans, an oversized boyfriend sweater, and a box clutch, and you’re good to go!

Kathryn Amberleigh Wedge Boot, $263; at The Dreslyn