Celebrity Weddings: The 9 Most Shocking Secret Nuptials

While most brides-to-be will tell anyone who’ll listen about their upcoming nuptials, some celebrity couples manage to keep their wedding plans hush-hush.

Model Kate Moss has allegedly married her longtime rockstar beau, Jamie Hince. Though it’s been denied by Moss agent, rumors have been floating around that the couple wed while vacationing in Italy. The couple married in Sicily, at a small church with Moss wearing a see-through white dress and Hince wearing a dark suit. The two have been spotted wearing wedding rings.

