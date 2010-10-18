Celebrity Weddings: The 9 Most Shocking Secret Nuptials

While most brides-to-be will tell anyone who’ll listen about their upcoming nuptials, some celebrity couples manage to keep their wedding plans hush-hush.
Model Kate Moss has allegedly married her longtime rockstar beau, Jamie Hince. Though it’s been denied by Moss agent, rumors have been floating around that the couple wed while vacationing in Italy. The couple married in Sicily, at a small church with Moss wearing a see-through white dress and Hince wearing a dark suit. The two have been spotted wearing wedding rings.
Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo: It took almost a decade before anyone found out that the couple married in 1991. Ironically, the details came out when divorce papers were filed in 1998.
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom: The genetically blessed couple married in July 2010 in the Caribbean, one month after they announced their engagement. One month after the secret nuptials, the Australian model revealed that she was three months pregnant during the ceremony.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady: The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica in February 2009. Rumor has it that Giseles three dogs wore Dolce & Gabbana, and that the ceremony was so secretive that most of the guests thought they were going to a christening for the couples son.
Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams: The couple briefly broke up because Adams reportedly couldnt deal with all of the cameras perpetually following Moore, so it was fitting that the couple married in a secret wedding back in March 2009.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren: The couples May 2008 wedding was so under-the-radar that Albas brother didnt even know about it until he was asked to comment by a weekly magazine. The two married in the Beverly Hills courthouse. No guests were in attendance.
David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman: The Friends stars rep recently confirmed that the couple secretly wed back in June 2010. The couple reportedly met while Zoe Buckman, a part-time photographer nearly two decades Schwimmers junior, was working at the Cuckoo Club in London's West End. The couple announced their engagement in March 2010.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder: When the couple married back in July 2002, they told their guests, via handwritten invitations, that they would be attending an Independence Day celebration.
Alanis Morissette and Souleye: It took two weeks for anyone to find out that the couple married in May 2010 in an intimate ceremony at their home.