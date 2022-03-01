Etsy Is The Secret To Mastering These 2022 Wedding Trends

Scroll To See More Images

Wedding season is quickly approaching, and before you know it, your fridge will be covered with Save the Dates, invitations and thank-you cards. As a 25-year-old, I’m at the age where half of my friends are getting married, and the other half have yet to be in a legitimate relationship. As someone that falls somewhere in between the two extremes, I love being a wedding guest and gathering inspiration for my hypothetical future wedding-to-be. And while I often scroll through Pinterest and Instagram for 2022 wedding inspiration, I’ve recently discovered that Etsy is the place to look.

Once you have a general idea of your wedding vibes, Etsy is a great site for narrowing down exactly what you need out to bring it to life. Etsy just released a 2022 Wedding Trend Guide and it’s full of fun, personalized decor and accessories for brides of every aesthetic.

Celebrations have newfound value after many have had to be rescheduled due to coronavirus precautions, so these days, there is a greater appreciation for detail and unique flair. Traditional weddings are no longer in the spotlight, as brides ditch classic white gowns for colorful tulle, gemstone engagement rings and shorter hemlines. Even as a wedding guest, there is more leeway for statement dresses, personalized gifts and memorable momentos.

While anything truly goes in the bridal sphere, Etsy will help you hone in on all the most-desired trends and give you the tools to make them your own. Read on for the best takeaways from Etsy’s 2022 Wedding Trend Guide.

Bridal Bows

Bows are a classic way to add a “wow factor” to any outfit, but they become especially beautiful when incorporated into bridal looks. While the shape of a bow is simple, they can be incorporated in many different ways.

You can wear one large bow as a statement piece, or add multiple little bows to your hair or dress for exquisite detailing. If a bow doesn’t go with your look but you still want to incorporate them, consider adding them to your bridesmaids’ attire or the decor.

This silk bow would be perfect to wear at your bachelorette party or rehearsal dinner. It’s formal but playful, and the short veil attached is a fun detail.

’60s Style

Fashion of the ’60s was all about pushing the norms of what was considered traditional. In 2022, the same rings true—especially after COVID protocols resulted in so many non-traditional wedding adjustments.

Wearing a ’60s-inspired short wedding dress or a pill box hat is a great way to add unique flair to your big day. This mod wedding dress feels retro and modern at the same time—the short hemline would look amazing at a city wedding or as a reception dress.

Heirloom-Worthy Gifts

This one’s for the wedding guests out there! The best gifts are the ones that have personal significance and thought behind them. If the gift is really spectacular, it may be passed down for generations to come.

One way to guarantee significance behind a gift is to have it personalized. Custom cutting boards, wedding keepsake boxes or bouquet preservation items are popular options to gift a happy couple.

A personalized wedding box is a thoughtful and functional gift. It can be used to store wedding memories, invitations, photos and more. I recommend filling one with a few special pieces yourself before giving it to the bride and groom.

Destination-Inspired Weddings

With travel plans being rather up in the air (in a bad way) over the last few years, a fun alternative has become bringing the destination wedding to your guests. Tropical and wanderlust decor, travel-inspired invites and escapism themes are currently trending on Etsy.

These travel-inspired decor pieces work whether you’re hopping on a plane or getting hitched in your hometown. These Save the Date cards are on theme for any travel-related celebrations, and will have guests excited to get away for a night.

Regency Aesthetics

The regency aesthetic revival can be attributed to Bridgerton, which is about to return to Netflix for a second season! The 19th century aesthetic is all about romantic details, girly accents and opulent design—if it’s fit for a princess, it’s fit for Regencycore.

These tulle wedding gloves will instantly make your bridal look more sophisticated. Layer on your rings over the gloves for extra dramatic flair.

Colorful Celebrations

Bright colors are majorly trending in fashion right now, so it’s no surprise that they are being incorporated into wedding attire. Colorful accents are used to emphasize joy and celebration, which makes them perfect for a bride.

Colorful wedding dresses and engagement rings are having a moment—and the brighter the better! This pink wedding skirt is gorgeous, and a great option if you don’t want to wear pure white. It encompasses the traditional elements of a wedding dress, but stands out because of the soft pink hue.