The 2020 Wedding Trends Are Just as Gorgeous as You’d Expect—and Then Some

Whether you’re willing to admit it to your friends and family or not, you’ve probably thought about your dream wedding. There’s no shame—Even my friends who will probably end up eloping find some joy in pouring over photos of elaborate weddings. Maybe it’s just a symptom of being a human who feels love, but odds are, if you’re reading this, you’re at least a tiny bit curious about the 2020 wedding trends.

If you’ve got your own wedding coming up, congratulations. (You did it!) If you’re like me and just like to plan your future wedding even though it will be happening no time soon, I get you. Whatever your reason for wanting to check out the chic 2020 wedding trends—even if it’s just hate-reading because you refuse to care about weddings—welcome.

The new decade is approaching faster than I’d like, but change can bring unimaginable beauty. While some great wedding trends from 2019 are changing, that doesn’t mean the 2020 wedding trends are any less gorgeous. To prove it, StyleCaster rounded up 11 of the 2020 wedding trends you can expect to see everywhere in the new year. From sustainability to some high-tech moments, there are so many things to love about the new trends. See you at the chapel.

Neutral & Nude Tones—

“In terms of coloration, 2020 is all about neutral and nude tones—beautiful blushes, creams, off whites and browns blended perfectly. Add a mix of some handsome materials like woods, mohair, black or white lacquer and your in full 2020 mode,” Josh Spiegal, President & Creative Director of Birch Event Design, tells StyleCaster.

Tuxedo Dresses—

According to Pinterest, tuxedo dresses are set to trend in 2020. There are ample ways to wear this look, so go ahead and find the perfect one for your personal style.

Couples’ Jackets—

If you’re a fan of matching with your partner, you’ll love Etsy’s couples’ jackets trend prediction for 2020. You can basically get whatever you want printed or sewn onto the back of a jacket, so go wild, y’all.

Low-Waste Weddings—

Sustainability is on-trend for 2020, and this includes weddings. Low-waste weddings are set to be huge for the new decade, according to Pinterest.

Headbands Are the New Veils—

“Brides are becoming more and more obsessed with wearing beautiful and elegant headbands over the traditional bridal veils as either a subtle accent or statement piece,” says Thumbtack Pro and Wedding Director, Ion Martinez of Haus 356.

Velvet, Suede & Satin—

Josh Spiegal of Birch Event Design, tells StyleCaster: “In 2020, we’ll play with more textures and experiment with texture combinations that wouldn’t typically be put together. Think velvets, suedes, satins!”

Androgynous Wedding Looks—

According to Pinterest, the binary is out for 2020. Androgyny is in—and that includes androgynous wedding dresses. Goodbye, gender norms!

LED Moments—

“We’re going to be looking at a lot of futuristic elements as well. More LED tubes, and other LED moments brought into centerpieces. So a gorgeous pampas arrangement will no longer be in a glass or wood vase, but rather, sitting on light tubes that will give it a whole different effect,” Josh Spiegal of Birch Event Design tells StyleCaster.

Chartreuse—

Etsy has predicted chartreuse as the color of the year for 2020, so go ahead and get used to seeing green around. If you don’t want such a bold color in your actual wedding, choosing an invitation that’s the trendy color is another option.

Thrifted Wedding Dresses—

Low-waste weddings are trending for 2020, which means thrifted wedding dresses are also set to be huge. Brides all over will be finding their perfect gown on the thrifted racks.

Metallics & Wood—

“Architecture will of course play a role in 2020. Metallics mixed with nude tones and wood will be the recipe for sculptures and other pieces that get mixed into flowers. This will create more of an artistic or fixed look,” says Josh Spiegal of Birch Event Design.