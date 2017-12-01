The Top 5 Wedding Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2018

Whether you’re recently engaged (congrats!), helping a close friend or family member plan their wedding, or simply dreaming up what you might want your own nuptials to look like when the day comes, ogling wedding color palettes and decor themes is always inspiring and entertaining. Interested in getting a glimpse at what themes we’ll be seeing a lot of in 2018? Look no further.

According to WeddingWire, there are five main wedding trends for couples getting hitched nexy year. From bohemian decor to neon signs and geometrics, it’s safe to say that weddings are becoming less traditional and more modern. Recently married couples are showing off a more chill and fun wedding vibe and creating new traditions that engaged couples will swoon over.

Get a load of these 2018 wedding decor trends in the gallery ahead. Be prepared to want it all.