Dainty White Sneakers You Could Definitely Wear Under Your Bridal Gown

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Cierra Miller.

When my editor forwarded me a list of 2019’s top wedding trends, I didn’t expect to see anything too far outside the norm. Zeitgeisty movements tend to dictate things like wedding dress styles, floral motifs and bridesmaid dress colors (blush, again?!). But this year, I noticed something of a theme in the details du jour—brides were embracing wedding gowns with pockets, bridal suits over bridal dresses, and wedding sneakers over wedding heels (or other forms of wedding footwear). It became clear that 2019 was the year of the Rational Wedding, with brides favoring comfort and practicality over convention and formality. And as someone who favors flats over heels on the daily, I was thoroughly here for it.

Now, this 2019 wedding trends email didn’t actually dictate when and where these bridal sneakers were to be worn. It’s entirely possible that 2019 brides plan to walk down the aisle in one thing and slip into something a bit cozier for the hours-long reception. Either way, wedding sneakers are the walking embodiment (literally) of a power move. The shoe-obsessed will undoubtedly revel in the opportunity to sport two distinct footwear options on their big day. And the heel-averse will have the chance to avoid discomfort altogether; bridal gowns are so long, no one can really peep what you’re wearing underneath—so why not wear whatever the fuck you want?

Even nicer than the sheer existence of this movement is the veritable plethora of ways to shop it. Dainty white sneakers are abundantly on offer at many of your favorite retailers (or at least, at many of our favorite retailers). And you can really get as delicate—or decidedly edgy—as you want. Bridal sneakers are available in every variety under the sun—woven, chunky, embroidered, metallic, athletic, beachy, you name it. So no matter what wedding aesthetic you’ve settled on, you’re sure to find a sneaker that fits right in.

The zeitgeist has made it easier than ever to dance the night away on your big day. So go forth and shop—that’s really all that’s left to do, right?

Part espadrille, part sneaker—all cute.

PUMA Suede Sneakerdrille Sneakers $90
buy it

Basically the sneaker equivalent of lace.

Melissa Campena Sneakers $115
buy it

Flowers and glitter and beads—oh my.

Premiata Belle Sneakers $364
buy it

A sneaker that could take you from your wedding to the gym—and everywhere in between.

Zadig & Voltaire Blaze Sneaker $298
buy it

Understated enough to sport at your wedding. Nautical enough to wear all honeymoon long, too.

Vans Authentic Sneaker $50
buy it

Because “no boys allowed” is energy you deserve to channel 24/7—365.

Mira Mikati No Boys Allowed Sneakers $361
buy it

Because of course off-white is on the menu.

Tory Burch Buddy Checked Sneakers $180
buy it

Business in the front—iridescent party in the back.

Candy Lace-Up Casual Trainers $30
buy it

The flower decals leave these sneaks looking like they were defined with weddings in mind.

Blumarine Flower Patch Sneakers $343
buy it

I can’t decide which detail I love more—the ruffle straps or the colorful soles.

PUMA Thunder Sophia Webster Sneakers $160
buy it

Because nothing says “dainty” like a shit-ton of bows.

Tosca Blu Bow Embellished Sneakers $177
buy it

Dainty, versatile delights.

Vince Stafford Platform Slip-On Sneakers $192.50
buy it

A romantic AF statement shoe for the bride who lUvs to turn heads.

MM6 Maison Margiela Bow Detail Trainers $264
buy it

A little embroidery can go a long, long way.

Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Kickstart… $80
buy it

You’re a star. And you deserve to feel like one at your wedding.

Zadig & Voltaire Star Patches… $354
buy it

Am I the only one who’s getting increasingly into woven sneakers as this roundup goes on??

Sam Edelman Eda Slip-ons $77
buy it

Glitter is always a good idea.

DSquared2 551 Platform Sneakers $368
buy it

Because there’s no better day to sport your pride—or show off your immense love of rainbows.

Superga Rainbow Platform Sneakers $85
buy it

An anything-but-average sneaker for an anything-but-average bride.

Nike Free RN Flyknit 3.0 Sneaker $130
buy it

A classic way into a decidedly un-classic trend.

Diesel Low-Top Sneakers $148
buy it

It’s your big day—you can absolutely pump up the palette if you want to.

Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers $175
buy it

A slip-on that nods to the trend without approaching it too literally.

Suecomma Bonnie Knot Mule Sneakers $193
buy it

I mean, they’re bejeweled. Need I really say more?

Keds Starlight White Leather Studded… $65
buy it

Pay homage to 2019’s neon trend without going all-neon-everything.

Kenzo Platform Trainers $195
buy it

This espadrille-sneaker combo is honestly my new favorite thing.

Vince Wilden Platform Slip-On Sneakers $225
buy it

Three words: Pink. Metallic. Ruffles.

L'Autre Chose Ruffled Trim Sneakers $206
buy it

Too cute to pass up.

Holo At Cha Girl Sneaker $30
buy it

The frayed edges on these slip-ons might just transport you to the beachside wedding of your dreams. (I said might!!)

Afina White Slip-On Sneakers $44.95
buy it

Nothing wrong with a pop of hot pink—on your wedding day, or any other day, really.

DSquared2 Striped Sneakers $297
buy it

Add a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

B

Durham Bow Mule Sneakers $40
buy it

A doodly decal for the heart-averse.

Zadig & Voltaire Flash Lurex Lace-Up… $298
buy it

A subtler take on rainbow detailing.

Sperry Crest Twin Slip-On Sneakers $60
buy it

Perfect for any bridal palette with a pop of mint in it.

Camper Rolling Chunky Sneakers $180
buy it

Sequin-covered sneakers? Yes, please.

Ash Cute Sneakers $220
buy it

Simultaneously fashion-forward and a little delicate.

South Lane Hi-Top Zip-Trim Sneakers $318
buy it

Bridal sneakers the ’90s-obsessed can surely get behind.

Hugo Logo Velcro Sneakers $271
buy it

Neon that doesn’t skew too neon.

Common Projects Achilles Colored Sole… $395
buy it

A wedding shoe, seated at the intersection of “heel” and “sneaker.”

Courtney Sneaker $90
buy it

The loops for the shoelaces are flowers.

Michael Kors Collection Low-Top Sneakers $174
buy it

Wedding sneakers you could definitely wear well after your big day.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On… $55
buy it

Statement-making sneakers are definitely a thing.

Pinko Crystal Embellished Sock Sneakers $375
buy it

For the shopper who can’t decide whether they prefer white or off-white.

Converse Chuck Taylor Hi-Top Trainers $115
buy it

It’s 2019—of course clear is an option.

Nike Air Max 720 Sneakers $202
buy it

Undoubtedly the more approachable take on the trend.

Vans Classic Slip-On Snakers $50
buy it

Nothing says “wedding” like a bunch of hearts.

Comme Des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck… $135
buy it

Textured without feeling over-the-top.

Hide&Jack Embossed Low-Top Trainers $203
buy it

All kinds of sleek.

Hi-Twins Beat Sneaker $198
buy it

More glitter stars, please.

Chiara Ferragni Star Sneakers $166
buy it

Every variation of white crammed into a single shoe.

Hogan Chunky Low-Top Sneakers $325
buy it

A classic sneaker with not-so-classic lace detailing.

APL TechLoom Pro Sneakers $160
buy it

This off-white/white colorblock is too cute to resist.

Senso Aviva Sneakers $164
buy it

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

