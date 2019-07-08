Dainty White Sneakers You Could Definitely Wear Under Your Bridal Gown

Scroll To See More Images

When my editor forwarded me a list of 2019’s top wedding trends, I didn’t expect to see anything too far outside the norm. Zeitgeisty movements tend to dictate things like wedding dress styles, floral motifs and bridesmaid dress colors (blush, again?!). But this year, I noticed something of a theme in the details du jour—brides were embracing wedding gowns with pockets, bridal suits over bridal dresses, and wedding sneakers over wedding heels (or other forms of wedding footwear). It became clear that 2019 was the year of the Rational Wedding, with brides favoring comfort and practicality over convention and formality. And as someone who favors flats over heels on the daily, I was thoroughly here for it.

Now, this 2019 wedding trends email didn’t actually dictate when and where these bridal sneakers were to be worn. It’s entirely possible that 2019 brides plan to walk down the aisle in one thing and slip into something a bit cozier for the hours-long reception. Either way, wedding sneakers are the walking embodiment (literally) of a power move. The shoe-obsessed will undoubtedly revel in the opportunity to sport two distinct footwear options on their big day. And the heel-averse will have the chance to avoid discomfort altogether; bridal gowns are so long, no one can really peep what you’re wearing underneath—so why not wear whatever the fuck you want?

Even nicer than the sheer existence of this movement is the veritable plethora of ways to shop it. Dainty white sneakers are abundantly on offer at many of your favorite retailers (or at least, at many of our favorite retailers). And you can really get as delicate—or decidedly edgy—as you want. Bridal sneakers are available in every variety under the sun—woven, chunky, embroidered, metallic, athletic, beachy, you name it. So no matter what wedding aesthetic you’ve settled on, you’re sure to find a sneaker that fits right in.

The zeitgeist has made it easier than ever to dance the night away on your big day. So go forth and shop—that’s really all that’s left to do, right?

Part espadrille, part sneaker—all cute.

Basically the sneaker equivalent of lace.

Flowers and glitter and beads—oh my.

A sneaker that could take you from your wedding to the gym—and everywhere in between.

Understated enough to sport at your wedding. Nautical enough to wear all honeymoon long, too.

Because “no boys allowed” is energy you deserve to channel 24/7—365.

Because of course off-white is on the menu.

Business in the front—iridescent party in the back.

The flower decals leave these sneaks looking like they were defined with weddings in mind.

I can’t decide which detail I love more—the ruffle straps or the colorful soles.

Because nothing says “dainty” like a shit-ton of bows.

Dainty, versatile delights.

A romantic AF statement shoe for the bride who lUvs to turn heads.

A little embroidery can go a long, long way.

You’re a star. And you deserve to feel like one at your wedding.

Am I the only one who’s getting increasingly into woven sneakers as this roundup goes on??

Glitter is always a good idea.

Because there’s no better day to sport your pride—or show off your immense love of rainbows.

An anything-but-average sneaker for an anything-but-average bride.

A classic way into a decidedly un-classic trend.

It’s your big day—you can absolutely pump up the palette if you want to.

A slip-on that nods to the trend without approaching it too literally.

I mean, they’re bejeweled. Need I really say more?

Pay homage to 2019’s neon trend without going all-neon-everything.

This espadrille-sneaker combo is honestly my new favorite thing.

Three words: Pink. Metallic. Ruffles.

Too cute to pass up.

The frayed edges on these slip-ons might just transport you to the beachside wedding of your dreams. (I said might!!)

Nothing wrong with a pop of hot pink—on your wedding day, or any other day, really.

Add a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

B

A doodly decal for the heart-averse.

A subtler take on rainbow detailing.

Perfect for any bridal palette with a pop of mint in it.

Sequin-covered sneakers? Yes, please.

Simultaneously fashion-forward and a little delicate.

Bridal sneakers the ’90s-obsessed can surely get behind.

Neon that doesn’t skew too neon.

A wedding shoe, seated at the intersection of “heel” and “sneaker.”

The loops for the shoelaces are flowers.

Wedding sneakers you could definitely wear well after your big day.

Statement-making sneakers are definitely a thing.

For the shopper who can’t decide whether they prefer white or off-white.

It’s 2019—of course clear is an option.

Undoubtedly the more approachable take on the trend.

Nothing says “wedding” like a bunch of hearts.

Textured without feeling over-the-top.

All kinds of sleek.

More glitter stars, please.

Every variation of white crammed into a single shoe.

A classic sneaker with not-so-classic lace detailing.

This off-white/white colorblock is too cute to resist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.