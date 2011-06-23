Wedding Shoes: From Chiffon Flowers to Something Blue

I hate traditional wedding shoes. Perfectly sartorially acceptable people tend to lose their minds where white, crystals and silk/satin are involved. When else would you wear pointy white shiny silk shoes? Never, that’s when.

I’m also going to go out on a limb and say wedding shoes should be an investment. In case you disagree, there’s one perfectly simple, lovely pair for under $100, and otherwise there’s crystals and chiffon flowers and of course…something blue. All done impeccably pretty, by the way.