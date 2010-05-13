Wedding Season Shopping Guide – What To Wear When You’re A Guest

Photo: Michelle Van Meter, iStock.com

It’s only natural that the bride be the most stressed out person at her own wedding, but the event’s guests don’t have it so easy either especially when it comes to what to wear. Chances are, with all those lovey-dovey couples ready to make their match official under summer’s sunny blessing, your calendar is already jam-packed with everything from estate-sized weddings to smaller cocktail-heavy celebrations. But no need to fret. We’ve got everything you need to know below, and if all else fails just follow one rule: don’t wear white! God forbid you upset the bride.

Read the Invitation:

First things first. Taking cues from the invitation is key to figuring out what will be event-appropriate. Invites will usually make note of the level of formality: see casual, semi-formal, black tie, etc. Pay particular attention to the locale and do your research. If you’re headed to a destination wedding on the beach in Hawaii, the dress code is going to vary greatly from a wedding hosted in a church in Texas.

Pay attention to fabrics:

Ditch your curve hugging silk dress and opt for lighter fabrics like cotton and linen that will keep you cooler under the hot sun. While silks might feel more luxurious and appropriate for a formal cocktail setting, sitting in the heat in silk is one surefire recipe for sweat stains. And of course, weddings are one of the best events for insanely delicous food, so if you plan on hanging by the buffet, don’t bring out your Herv Leger bodycon dress it’ll only make that wonderfully grilled pork belly all too literal.

Wear Comfortable Shoes:

Comfortable shoes are a must when it comes to wedding attire. You may be sitting during the ceremony, but you won’t want to be that girl pouting in the corner while everyone’s hitting up the dance floor. Your best bet is to choose a shoe with some kind of a platform or thicker heel that will provide extra stability. Plus if there’s a garden party after the nuptials, you won’t be the girl sinking lopsided into the grass because of her killer stilettos.

Don’t Overdo it on the Glitz:

If you follow only one rule for wedding dress code it should be this: never outshine the bride. This means keeping your blinged-out accessories to a minimum so as not to steal eyes away from the woman of the night. Leave your statement diamond necklace at home and trade it in for some colorful drop stone earrings and more modest rings and bracelets.

Bring Layers:

For an event that will take you from a daytime ceremony into the night, layers are key for staying comfortable. It may feel like you’re melting in the 90-degree daytime heat, but indoor venues often get overzealous with the AC. Don’t bank on a handsome groomsman to offer up his jacket. It’s always better to come prepared.

With those fashion tips in mind, we’ve rounded up event-appropriate buys from an evening cocktail affair, a wedding by the beach to more conservative country club nuptials. We’ve got you covered!

Cocktail wedding:



Clockwise from top left: Lucite Bangle by Oasis ($14.37); Asymmetric mini dress by Issa ($415); Rico sandals by Michael Antonio ($39.95); Quilted chain bag by ALDO; Gold drop earrings by Dannijo ($72.50); Platform sandal by Bettye Muller ($198); Zip coin purse by Tory Burch ($175); Geometric bangle by Mawi for Asos ($48.19); Lipstick in ‘Lush Red’ by Elizabeth Arden ($19.50).

Beach Wedding:



Clockwise from top left: Crystal statement ring by Sparkling Sage ($38); Gold cuff by Alexis Bittar ($250); Woven maxi dress by Missoni ($985); Rhinestone headband by Juicy Couture ($65); Rattan and leather clutch by Tory Burch ($275); Bo Peep wedge by Matt Bernson ($195); Flower statement necklace by Tasha ($58); Metallic braided wedge by Banana Republic ($120).

Country Club Wedding:



Clockwise from top left: Chain and bead looped necklace by Asos ($20.29); Ikat Obe dress by Juicy Couture ($250); Bow bangle by Kate Spade ($125); Sierra clutch by Elaine Turner ($175); Women’s candy peep toe pump by Ruthie Davis ($698); Convertible clutch by BCBG Max Azria ($198); Suede pumps by Elizabeth and James ($295).