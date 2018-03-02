20 Stunning Wedding Rings for Women We Can’t Stop Gawking at

StyleCaster
Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Kat Kim New York

It finally happened: You or your loved one popped the question, and now you’re in it for life! Once the excitement of the proposal (and the Instagram posts that follow) subsides, there’s one little detail you have to figure out: your wedding ring. For most women, the engagement ring gets all the attention, but why can’t your wedding band be just as spectacular? Not only is the band you pick just as eternal as the rock it’s sitting next to, but often times, some women stop wearing their engagement ring every day in exchange for a simple band.

Either way, any piece of jewelry that you’re going to wear every single day shouldn’t just be gorgeous—it needs to fit your style, too. Whether you prefer a simple gold band, a traditional pave ring or something more unconventional (read: sapphires), we found 20 stunning wedding rings for women that we can’t stop gawking at.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.

Anna Sheffield Nesting Suite No. 18 gold ring

Anna Sheffield Nesting Suite No. 18, $1,900; at Anna Sheffield

 

Photo: Anna Sheffield
Bittersweets NY Serpent d’Eau wedding ring

Bittersweets NY Serpent d’Eau Ring, $1,800; at Bittersweets NY

 

Photo: Bittersweets NY
Ila Bali Sapphire wedding ring

Ila Bali Sapphire Ring, $1,375; at Catbird

 

Photo: Catbird
Claire Kinder Eternal River of Light Band wedding ring

Claire Kinder Eternal River of Light Band, $4,400; at Claire Kinder

 

Photo: Claire Kinder
Consider the Wldflwrs solid gold twist band

Consider the Wldflwrs Solid Gold Twist Band, $116; at Consider the Wldflwrs

 

Photo: Consider the Wldflwrs
Diamond Baguette Band wedding ring

Diamond Baguette Band, $1,200; at Erica Weiner

 

Photo: Erica Weiner
Erstwhile Sapphire Old Miner wedding ring

Erstwhile Sapphire Old Miner, $2,500; at Erstwhile

 

Photo: Erstwhile
Jennie Kwon Square Diamond Eternity Band wedding ring

Jennie Kwon Square Diamond Eternity Band, $1,500; at Jennie Kwon

 

Photo: Jennie Kwon
Kat Kim New York Duet Micropave Band wedding ring

Kat Kim New York Duet Micropave Band, $1,880; at Kat Kim New York

 

Photo: Kat Kim New York
Kay Jewelers Diamond Anniversary Band wedding ring

Kay Jewelers Diamond Anniversary Band, $349; at Kay Jewelers

 

Photo: Kay Jewelers
ManiaMania Infinite Band wedding ring

ManiaMania Infinite Band, $2,100; at ManiaMania

 

Photo: ManiaMania
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring in White Gold

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring in White Gold, $195; at Mejuri

 

Photo: Mejuri
Satomi Kawakita Peripheral Mixed Media Ring wedding ring

Satomi Kawakita Peripheral Mixed Media Ring, $440; at Satomi Kawakita

 

Photo: Satomi Kawakita
Catbird Snow Queen Ring wedding ring

Catbird Snow Queen Ring, $1,296; at Catbird

 

Photo: Catbird
Local Eclectic solo diamond ring

Local Eclectic 14K Gold Solo Diamond Ring, $129; at Local Eclectic

Photo: Local Eclectic
Tarin Thomas Jane Ring wedding ring

Tarin Thomas Jane Ring, $38; at Tarin Thomas

Photo: Tarin Thomas
Tiffany & Co. Soleste Band Ring wedding ring

Tiffany & Co. Soleste Band Ring, $2,150; at Tiffany & Co.

 

Photo: Tiffany & Co.
Vera Wang LOVE Sapphires 14K White Gold Band

Vera Wang LOVE Sapphires 14K White Gold Band, $779; at Kay Jewelers

 

Photo: Kay Jewelers
Vrai & Oro petite white diamond band

Vrai & Oro Petite White Diamond Band, $590; at Vrai & Oro

 

Photo: Vrai & Oro
Zales 1/4 Carat Diamond Anniversary Band in 14K Rose Gold

Zales 1/4 Carat Diamond Anniversary Band in 14K Rose Gold, $440; at Zales

 

Photo: Zales

