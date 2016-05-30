StyleCaster
Share

20 Gorgeous Wedding Invitation Ideas for Modern Brides

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Gorgeous Wedding Invitation Ideas for Modern Brides

by
20 Gorgeous Wedding Invitation Ideas for Modern Brides
20 Start slideshow

Choosing the right wedding invitation is key because it sets the tone for the whole affair—you’d never send out a casual rustic-looking invite for a black tie wedding, right? But over time, lots of invites have gotten a little stodgy, a little predictable, and a lot boring. Luckily, Pinterest, Etsy, and the rest of the internet have a wealth of cool wedding invitation ideas, many of which link right back to retailers’ sites so you can customize and order immediately. Bonus: Lots are totally affordable.

MORE: 16 Edgy, Modern Hairstyles That Don’t Scream ‘Wedding Hair’

Click through the slideshow to see 20 cool, modern wedding invitation ideas.

MORE: 17 Wedding Hacks Every Bride Should Know

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Say Yes to Jess

Engaging Papers

Livia Paul

Caleb Andrew Bennett

What KT Does

Etsy: Things I Drew

Engaging Papers

Smitten on Paper

Basic Invite

Camille Styles

Smitten on Paper

Say Yes to Jess

Western Editions

Basic Invite

Minted

Kelly Wearstler for Paperless Post

Minted

The Nic Studio

Paper Source

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Metallic Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear

19 Metallic Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share