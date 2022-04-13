10 Wedding Guest Dresses Trending For Summer 2022—Starting At Only $15

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Once upon a time, warm weather meant leisurely weekends in the park and sneaking on apartment building rooftops. Gradually, some of those romantic summer evenings turned to cozy nights by the fireplace and some of those developed into ring-before-spring proposals. Before you know it, your fridge is covered with save-the-dates and wedding invites and your summer weekends are blocked out for “I dos”. The dilemma of finding on-trend wedding guest dresses has officially returned.

This year, the answer is simple: a slip dress. Slip dresses have been going through a rebrand from sheer vintage sleepwear to simple, sexy occasion wear. Whoever is orchestrating the slip dress comeback is working overtime—it all started when an ultra-feminine pink slip from Zara went viral on TikTok. Now the style has slipped it’s way in (I promise this will be the only slip pun) to the front of every fashion lover’s closet. Whether you’re headed to a bachelorette party or reception, a slip dress is a classic and affordable option for any occasion.

I spoke with Tyla-Lauren Gilmore, a fashion influencer and stylist who is known for combining her strong sense of personal style with fashion trends. Gilmore is familiar with the struggle of finding a standout wedding guest dress that doesn’t draw attention away from the bride. When asked what she would wear to a summer wedding, she said a slip dress without any hesitation.

“Slip dresses are a must this season—they’re so easy to style for day and night!” Gilmore says. “You could wear one to work, then a wedding and even go out after.”

The style even got the ultimate stamp of approval from Posh Spice herself at the biggest wedding of the season. Victoria Beckham wore an elegant silver slip dress at her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz this past weekend. If that doesn’t convince you of their timeless elegance, nothing will.

The versatility of a slip dress, in addition to the effortless glamor they exude, is one of the style’s biggest perks. To make a slip dress look more formal, all you have to do is play up the accessories and add a strappy heel. Small elements like lace detailing, a side slit or criss-crossed straps help to make a slip appropriate for a special occasion. Need to dress it down? Throw on a blazer or a denim jacket with some white sneakers and you’re ready for a full itinerary of different events.

I’m sure your calendar is booked and busy so I went ahead and found the 10 most wedding-worthy slip dresses that will have you saying “I do” to your wedding guest look in no time.

Cowl Neck Midi Satin Slip Dress

This cowl neck slip dress looks super elegant with the satin finish. For just $15, you’ll want to get all three colors.

Astrid Midi Slip Dress

The delicate asymmetrical straps absolutely make this blue dress. This option would look amazing with simple nude heels.

Slip Midaxi Dress In Chocolate Satin

I’m obsessed with the 1920’s feel of this brown slip dress. The color is deep, glamorous and perfect for a fancier event.

Hazy Plaid Cowl Neck Slip Dress

One way to play a slip dress up is by adding a fun pattern. I love the dimension of this blue plaid dress.

Floral Print Slip Dress

Yellow is the perfect shade for a summer wedding and the floral print on this dress is ready to visit a tropical destination.

Rina Dress

A little bit of a ruffle goes a long way—this soft blue slip is super versatile and will look just as good at a wedding as it will for a nice evening out to dinner.

Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Hot pink is the color of the summer and this criss-crossed number is ready to live it up on the dance floor.

Lauren Midi Dress

The cheetah print on this slip is subtle and playful which makes it perfect for a wedding at a more casual venue.

Slip Midi Dress

Sometimes all you need to standout is a beautiful pop of color. This teal midi dress will do just the trick.

Claudia Bias Cut Dress

This red dress is a great example of a fancier slip that could be worn for a black-tie event. The deep open back and large satin bow elevate the whole look.