The Most Unique Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 Are From the Most Unexpected Place

The sun is out and the invitations are probably taking over the front of your refrigerator which can only mean one thing: wedding season is upon us. If you’re single, you probably have a manageable calendar of weddings on the horizon and if you’re boo’d up, get ready because your entire year is about to revolve around attending celebrations of love. No matter how many “I do’s” you’re about to hear over the next few months, you can feel some semblance of control by getting your wedding guest dresses ready now.

I’ll even let you in a little wedding guest hack. If you don’t post photos of yourself in your dress, you’ll feel much better about re-wearing it. My suggestion? Grab one or two stunning dresses that you’re absolutely in love with that you’ll want to wear over and over again. Repeating outfits is totally in right now, and if you switch up the accessories, you’ll never get bored with your look.

In order to help make wedding season way more stress-free for you, we’ve rounded up our top favorite picks for wedding guest dresses that are actually affordable. We’re talking $50 and under here. I also took special care to make sure there were some seriously cute and unique options on the list because the last thing you want to do is accidentally match the bridesmaids with the trending frock of the season.

Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Sleeveless Shift Dress

Powder/baby blues are definitely trending for summer and spring and this shift dress with sequins is the perfect mix of Studio 54 meets Daisy Jones and the Six revival style. For makeup load up the drama with a bold liquid line. Plus when you enter code PENNEY4 at checkout you can shave 30 percent off of the original price, making it under $35—that’s probably less than the cost of the Uber you take to the ceremony!

Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Off the Shoulder Elbow Sleeve Fit + Flare Dress

This is not your basic little black dress, people! The off the shoulder, tied sleeves truly add a unique style element. Plus the bare shoulders plus hem length will keep you cool in an outdoor summer wedding. What I’d do with this style is pair it with a crazy shoe to truly make you stand out. Some hot metallic heels maybe? Or pastel blue heels that tie up the ankles? I love a color pop moment with a classic black dress.

Premier Amour Short Sleeve Sheath Dress

This dress is…in a word, stunnin’. This Grecian/Italian blue floral print is trending this summer and the fitted bodice with puff-bell sleeves makes it a head turner in a sea of pink floral dresses. With the code PENNEY4 at checkout, it’s 30 percent off.

Premier Amour Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve Sheath Dress

I love a scalloped edge. It’s such an easy way to make a regular style a little more interesting to look at. This hot pink shade is perfect for summer weddings. All you need is a parasail, and a pair of classic nude heels, and you’re ready for anything. Enter code PENNEY4 at checkout for 20 percent off, making this number just $47.24.

Sam And Jess 3/4 Sleeve Floral Fit + Flare Dress

Floral dress lovers, stand up! This dress is a super find, since it’s on sale for 27 percent off with code PENNEY4 and it has a smocked waste which means you’ll get a perfectly customized fit. That’s seriously impossible to find in a dress so I’d take advantage.

Maia 3/4 Sleeve Midi Fit + Flare Dress

This dress is so cute, I had to include it even though it’s a hair above $50. However It is on sale for 21 percent off and the price hovers just above $50 at $52, so I get a pass. I love the shine of the dress and it’s a fun one to dress up with accessories and makeup. I’d go for a glittery eye to seriously lean into the shimmer moment.

Premier Amour Cold Shoulder Short Sleeve Midi Sheath Dress

If you want something a little more form-fitting, this dress is the one to reach for. Plus, it’s the perfect length for dancing all night without having to worry about the skirt riding up. Grab it on sale for 20 percent off with code PENNEY4 now.