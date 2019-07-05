Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses Sure to Get You Through Bridal Season

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, my friends, it’s that time of year: wedding season. With warm weather always comes an influx of weddings, and if you’re a good enough friend to attend these soirees, you’re going to need to do some dress shopping. Luckily, there are so many adorable plus-size wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear far beyond bridal season. I mean, what good is a wedding guest dress if you can’t wear it more than once? Stocking up on cute dresses for wedding season can be incredibly easy if you know where to look. (Here. Where to look is right here.)

Whether the wedding you’re attending this season is fancy AF or a quaint backyard affair, there are myriad plus-size wedding guest dresses sure to make you the belle of the ball—aside from the bride, of course. (I mean, as long as you’re not wearing a white dress, no one can accuse you of looking better than the bride herself, right?!) Each of these wedding guest dresses is sure to make you stand out without stealing the spotlight. You’ll look great sitting during the ceremony, mingling at the reception and dancing the night away on the dance floor. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find the perfect plus-size dress for all those warm weather weddings.

Because I know how annoying it can be to try and find a cute dress (I honestly hate dress shopping, and prefer to never do it. It’s why I hardly ever wear dresses!), I went ahead and rounded up 31 super adorable plus-size wedding guest dresses. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all things wedding season. From floral maxis you’ll want to wear all summer long to sexy (but wedding-appropriate) mini dresses sure to look great in all your Instagram photos, you can’t go wrong with one of these plus-size wedding guest dresses.

This gingham frock is perfect for summer weddings.

Short and sweet.

We love a bold pattern.

The scalloped neckline is so pretty.

A black and white dream.

Ruffles all day every day.

Summer florals are always a good idea.

A veritably cute dress for any warm weather wedding.

Sometimes an adorable neutral is the way to go.

I honestly love everything about this dress.

So easy and breezy.

Give ’em the cold shoulder.

The chicest pattern mixing.

This dress could serve you well even through fall.

A subtle snake print is the cutest way to rock animal print at the next wedding you attend.

Simple and beautiful.

I wouldn’t typically pick out a brown dress, but this one is actually so pretty.

Honestly just such a cool dress.

A pink floral dream.

Oh hey, sexy.

You’re sure to get oodles of compliments on this gorgeous dress.

Pair this light pink beauty with your favorite heels, and you’ll be the hit of the wedding—besides the bride, of course.

Some tropical vibes for all those summer weddings.

The cinched waist on this dress is ~perfect.

Um, how dreamy is this freakin’ dress?!

You’ll look great wearing this out on the dance floor.

This flouncy pink dress is simply adorable.

Who needs a wedding date when you look this good?

Those ruffle details, baby.

What a gorgeous color!

All eyes on you in this red hot dress.

