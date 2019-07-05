StyleCaster
Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses Sure to Get You Through Bridal Season

Alright, my friends, it’s that time of year: wedding season. With warm weather always comes an influx of weddings, and if you’re a good enough friend to attend these soirees, you’re going to need to do some dress shopping. Luckily, there are so many adorable plus-size wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear far beyond bridal season. I mean, what good is a wedding guest dress if you can’t wear it more than once? Stocking up on cute dresses for wedding season can be incredibly easy if you know where to look. (Here. Where to look is right here.)

Whether the wedding you’re attending this season is fancy AF or a quaint backyard affair, there are myriad plus-size wedding guest dresses sure to make you the belle of the ball—aside from the bride, of course. (I mean, as long as you’re not wearing a white dress, no one can accuse you of looking better than the bride herself, right?!) Each of these wedding guest dresses is sure to make you stand out without stealing the spotlight. You’ll look great sitting during the ceremony, mingling at the reception and dancing the night away on the dance floor. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find the perfect plus-size dress for all those warm weather weddings.

Because I know how annoying it can be to try and find a cute dress (I honestly hate dress shopping, and prefer to never do it. It’s why I hardly ever wear dresses!), I went ahead and rounded up 31 super adorable plus-size wedding guest dresses. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all things wedding season. From floral maxis you’ll want to wear all summer long to sexy (but wedding-appropriate) mini dresses sure to look great in all your Instagram photos, you can’t go wrong with one of these plus-size wedding guest dresses.

Allison Gingham Wrap Dress $180
buy it

This gingham frock is perfect for summer weddings.

Brilliant Motivation Sleeveless Dress $49.99
buy it

Short and sweet.

Printed Wrap Maxi Dress $69.95
buy it

We love a bold pattern.

DESIGN Plunge Midi Dress $60
buy it

The scalloped neckline is so pretty.

Martinique Halter Dress $240
buy it

A black and white dream.

Joanna Hope Diamante Trim Midi Dress $128.99
buy it

Ruffles all day every day.

Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress $129
buy it

Summer florals are always a good idea.

DESIGN Embroidered Smock Midi Dress $103
buy it

A veritably cute dress for any warm weather wedding.

Rise and Enliven Short Sleeve Dress $79
buy it

Sometimes an adorable neutral is the way to go.

Miro Wrap Maxi Dress $180
buy it

I honestly love everything about this dress.

Easy Midi Dress $99.95
buy it

So easy and breezy.

Resounding Wow Maxi Dress $149
buy it

Give ’em the cold shoulder.

Auden Maxi Dress $150
buy it

The chicest pattern mixing.

Red Wine Floral Gauze Maxi Dress $53.90
buy it

This dress could serve you well even through fall.

Marfa Dress $99.95
buy it

A subtle snake print is the cutest way to rock animal print at the next wedding you attend.

Red Ponte Chiffon Midi Dress $52.43
buy it

Simple and beautiful.

Wholly Romantic Midi Dress $99
buy it

I wouldn’t typically pick out a brown dress, but this one is actually so pretty.

Liquorish A-Line Midi Dress $76
buy it

Honestly just such a cool dress.

Berry Floral Challis Slit Maxi Dress $55.23
buy it

A pink floral dream.

Draped Front Long Sleeve Sheath Dress $59.95
buy it

Oh hey, sexy.

Embroidered Kimono Dress $129.95
buy it

You’re sure to get oodles of compliments on this gorgeous dress.

Pink Lace Dress $69
buy it

Pair this light pink beauty with your favorite heels, and you’ll be the hit of the wedding—besides the bride, of course.

Oasis Bali Tropical Tie Front Midi $74.99
buy it

Some tropical vibes for all those summer weddings.

Draped Front Midi Dress $69.95
buy it

The cinched waist on this dress is ~perfect.

Off-the-Shoulder High-Low Flounce Dress $199
buy it

Um, how dreamy is this freakin’ dress?!

Missguided Twist Front Dress $45
buy it

You’ll look great wearing this out on the dance floor.

High-Low Faux Wrap Dress $89
buy it

This flouncy pink dress is simply adorable.

Ruffle Mock Neck Printed Dress $99.95
buy it

Who needs a wedding date when you look this good?

Ruffle Sleeve Printed Eyelet Dress $149.95
buy it

Those ruffle details, baby.

DESIGN Kimono Midi Dress $60
buy it

What a gorgeous color!

DESIGN Plisse Midi Dress $56
buy it

All eyes on you in this red hot dress.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

