Is This $119 ASOS Find the Perfect Wedding Guest Dress?

Dressing for wedding season is always a challenge. At least, it always is for me. My entire dress collection is exclusively black and dressy or colorful and casual—neither of which fit the bill, as far as nuptials go. I was beginning to worry that I’d be suffering from a serious case of closet-full-of-clothes-but-nothing-to-wear syndrome all wedding season long—until I laid eyes on a long-sleeve, lace-covered wedding guest dress at ASOS.

For what it’s worth, the dress isn’t actually branded as a wedding guest dress. And looking at it, it could really work for any dressy, warm-weather occasion—fancy work events and semi-formal summer parties, included. But every bit of it—from its rich royal blue color to its all-over lace detailing—leaves it dripping with wedding season appeal. Elegant bridal showers and dressy rehearsal dinners are no match for this sleek little number, which is sophisticated enough for those of us who are pastel- and sundress-averse—and sexy enough to keep you feeling coy, without threatening to overshadow the bride (or bride-to-be).

Lace Long-Sleeve Midi Pencil Dress, $119 at ASOS

The best part of this dress? It’s re-wearable. Not only can you sport it to every wedding-related event on your calendar, but you can repurpose it for date night—a thing that certainly cannot be said of some of the other wedding guest dresses I’ve laid eyes on lately. Few things in life delight me more than the knowledge that I can get serious bang for my buck, even when I’m only dropping $119 to begin with.

What has two thumbs and is a little too proud to have cracked the code to sartorial decorum this season? Yours truly.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.