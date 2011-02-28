Wedding Guest Attire, From The Beach To The Royal Wedding

With all the buzz surrounding Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s much-anticipated royal nuptials, there has been quite a lot of wedding talk going on lately. Today being March 1 may mean we’re finally done with the coldest month of the year, but it’s also just another reminder that spring wedding season is right around the corner. Those invitations you received months back that you definitely stuffed in one of those “I’ll get back to you” drawers don’t seem so far away anymore.
Now you have to start stressing about flights, gifts and most importantly, the outfit. But why should the stress be on the guest? Let’s face it, weddings are supposed to be stressful for the bride and groom as the guest, your only job should be making good use out of that open bar and enjoying the free food… yea, I said it! So to make your life that much easier, I’ve done the shopping for you. Click through for some looks that can take you from a wedding at Westminster Abbey to a wedding on the beach.
For those preppier weddings, most likely being held at the family's country club or Martha's Vineyard estate, you'll want to go with a classic, ladylike look. You can still keep it fun by adding an unexpected pop of color with some statement jewelry.
Marni Strapless Pleated Bouclé Dress, $623 (down from $1,780), at Theoutnet; Ben-Amun Turquoise Seed Bead Necklace, $95, at Maxandchloe; Soft Pink Crystal Stud Earrings, $38, at Ann Taylor; La Regale Evening Bag, $55, at Endless; Michael Antonio Luna Pump, $44.96, at Zappos
When you think of a beach wedding, think fuss-free and easy. Keep your look understated, yet fun. A wedge or flat is a definite must. Chances are, the shoes will be off by the reception anyway.
ASOS Floral One Shoulder Asymmetric Dress, $80.69, at Asos; MOJO MOXY Capri Wedge Sandal, $69.95, at DSW; Luc Kieffer Thin Resin Bangle With Gold Chain, $98.62, at Asos; Jalda Pebbled Bean Clutch, $225, at Endless; Classic Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $14, at Urban Outfitters
Not only is this the most fun you'll have at a wedding, it's also the most fun to get dressed up for. You can't go wrong with a LBD, but make sure it stands out with an open back or statement neckline.
Rory Beca Alexis Open Back Bubble Dress, $238, at Shopbop; Palace of Mirrors Crystal Earrings, $62, at Kate Spade; Madewell Gleaming Bangles Set, $28, at Madewell; BCBGeneration Charlie Envelope Clutch, $78, at Zappos; Bebe Naina Peep Toe Pump, $119, at Bebe
Now onto the dream wedding. This one's for anyone who may ever get the great fortune of being invited to a royal, white tie wedding (the likes of Kate and William's). Throw the budget out the window because this is a once in a lifetime kind of deal. A girl can dream, can't she?
Halston Heritage Metallic silk-plissé gown, $995, at Net-A-Porter; Badgley Mischka Randall Pump, $200, at Piperlime; Anton Heunis Grace Kelly Crystal Chandelier Earrings, $224.40, at My-Wardrobe; La Regale Clutch, $26, at Endless