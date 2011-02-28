Wedding Guest Attire, From The Beach To The Royal Wedding

With all the buzz surrounding Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s much-anticipated royal nuptials, there has been quite a lot of wedding talk going on lately. Today being March 1 may mean we’re finally done with the coldest month of the year, but it’s also just another reminder that spring wedding season is right around the corner. Those invitations you received months back that you definitely stuffed in one of those “I’ll get back to you” drawers don’t seem so far away anymore.

Now you have to start stressing about flights, gifts and most importantly, the outfit. But why should the stress be on the guest? Let’s face it, weddings are supposed to be stressful for the bride and groom as the guest, your only job should be making good use out of that open bar and enjoying the free food… yea, I said it! So to make your life that much easier, I’ve done the shopping for you. Click through for some looks that can take you from a wedding at Westminster Abbey to a wedding on the beach.