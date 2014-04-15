Best of Bridal Fashion Week: 25 Wedding Gowns From Marchesa, Vera Wang, and More

Whether you’re on the hunt for a wedding gown or you’re simply looking to fantasize over dream wedding dresses, there’s something irresistible about browsing gorgeous white dresses from Bridal Fashion Week.
Designers from Oscar de la Renta to Marchesa to Vera Wang to Jenny Packham recently showed their Spring 2015 bridal collections in New York City (yes, the bridal collections are a season ahead of designer ready-to-wear collections, which can be a tad bit confusing), and there are more than enough drool-worthy options for every type of bride-to-be (or wannabe bride-to-be).
From Marchesa’s gowns inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic walk down the aisle to Vera Wang’s grunge-inspired gowns, this season’s offerings were quite diverse. Not all of these gowns are even white! There are seriously chic options in periwinkle and even taupe. Also noteworthy: Jenny Packham opened and closed her bridal show with plus-sized gowns. Yes, finally, gorgeous gowns for every type of woman.
VERA WANG BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Wedding doyenne Vera Wang eschewed a traditional runway presentation this season, and instead showed off her latest bridal collection via a video promoted online.
Photo:
Handout/Getty Images
VERA WANG BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): The collection took its cues from romantic grunge, particularly this floor-length sheer lace gown.
Photo:
Handout/Getty Images
VERA WANG BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Certain pieces had an ethereal quality to them thanks to layers of chiffon and unfinished hems.
Photo:
Handout/Getty Images
VERA WANG BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to bridal (Wang once showed an almost all black collection), there were some traditional strapless gowns in the mix in this collection, like this one.
Photo:
Handout/Getty Images
MARCHESA BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Grace Kelly was the central theme of Marchesa's Spring 2015 bridal collection.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
MARCHESA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): This dress closely mirrors what Kelly wore when she got married in Monaco in 1956. It also is a close relative to Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding dress.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
MARCHESA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): The collection also featured tea-length wedding dress options, a bridal trend that has been picking up steam in recent years.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
MARCHESA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): For those looking for more of a va-va voom statement, there was this slinky lace option, with a sweetheart neckline.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
OSCAR DE LA RENTA BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Known for his statement gowns, Oscar De La Renta didn't disappoint his most loyal fans with his latest bridal collection.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
MARCHESA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): This taffeta gown was another traditional option for brides looking to channel Audrey Hepburn as they walk down the aisle.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
OSCAR DE LA RENTA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): The designer also took a trip to the beach for inspiration, showing options for brides having destination weddings.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
OSCAR DE LA RENTA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): There were also short dress options on the runway.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLIER BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Monique Lhuillier's spring bridal show had the title "My Ethereal Daydream" and took inspiration from John Singer Sargent paintings.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLIER BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Tiered tulle gowns with cascading hemlines are the perfect option for the traditional romantic bride.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLIER BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Known for her mermaid hemlines, this gown was a standout in Lhuillier's latest collection.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLIER BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Besides just showing white wedding gowns there were options in periwinkle and mint green.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
JENNY PACKHAM BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Jenny Packham stepped away from the pack this season and opened and closed her most recent bridal show with gorgeous plus-sized gowns.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images for TRESemme
JENNY PACKHAM BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): The work of British photographer Madame Yevonde, who was known for photographing women socialites in the 1930s, was the inpsiration for the collection.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images for TRESemme
JENNY PACKHAM BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Gowns with beaded overlay recalled the eveningwear worn by Hollywood stars in the '30s.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images for TRESemme
JENNY PACKHAM BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Besides the usual white fare, there were less traditional options like this nude chiffon gown.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images for TRESemme
CAROLINA HERRERA BRIDAL SPRING 2015: Perfect for the bride looking for that quintessential white gown, Carolina Herrera's most recent bridal collection was all about luxury detailing.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
CAROLINA HERRERA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): Tulle gowns, for instance, featured a veiled layer of embellished lace.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
CAROLINA HERRERA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): This embroidered gown in degradé lace with a crystal belt was a standout.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
CAROLINA HERRERA BRIDAL SPRING 2015 (continued): This strapless gown is fit for a movie finale.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images