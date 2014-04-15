Best of Bridal Fashion Week: 25 Wedding Gowns From Marchesa, Vera Wang, and More

Whether you’re on the hunt for a wedding gown or you’re simply looking to fantasize over dream wedding dresses, there’s something irresistible about browsing gorgeous white dresses from Bridal Fashion Week.

Designers from Oscar de la Renta to Marchesa to Vera Wang to Jenny Packham recently showed their Spring 2015 bridal collections in New York City (yes, the bridal collections are a season ahead of designer ready-to-wear collections, which can be a tad bit confusing), and there are more than enough drool-worthy options for every type of bride-to-be (or wannabe bride-to-be).

From Marchesa’s gowns inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic walk down the aisle to Vera Wang’s grunge-inspired gowns, this season’s offerings were quite diverse. Not all of these gowns are even white! There are seriously chic options in periwinkle and even taupe. Also noteworthy: Jenny Packham opened and closed her bridal show with plus-sized gowns. Yes, finally, gorgeous gowns for every type of woman.

