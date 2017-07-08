StyleCaster
Share

11 Wedding Gift Ideas the Newlyweds Will Love

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Wedding Gift Ideas the Newlyweds Will Love

Kristen Bousquet
by
11 Wedding Gift Ideas the Newlyweds Will Love
11 Start slideshow
Photo: HINTERHAUS PRODUCTIONS/GETTY IMAGES

Whether it’s your childhood best friend, a cousin, or your friend from college, trying to think the perfect wedding gift idea can be difficult—especially if you’re not in a position to give cold, hard cash. Not only do you have to try to match their style, but you also have to make it special enough that they’ll remember it among all the other gifts—and if they didn’t bother registering, wracking your brain for a solid gift idea that isn’t money can be tough.

MORE: Wedding Gift Etiquette: How Much Money to Give & Other Q’s

Not to worry: From personalized wall art to chic pots and pans, there are a ton of amazing wedding gift ideas on the web that you, the newlyweds, and your wallet will love. See them all ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Hand Embroidered Heart Map, $20; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Mr. & Mrs. Frame Plaque, $60; at Personal Creations

Photo: Personal Creations

Perfect Pair Mason Drinking Jars, $25; at Gifts

Photo: Gift.com

Tea Towel Wedding Gift, $11; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

To Have & To Hold Wood Pallet Wall Art, $50; at Gifts

Photo: Gifts.com

Skyline Personalized Engraved Cutting Board, $35; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Marriage Wall Art, $32; at Things Remembered

Photo: Things Remembered

Personalized Luggage Tags, $30; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Wedding Keepsake Box, $80; at Pottery Barn

Photo: Pottery Barn

Newlywed Sign with Monogram, $30; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

The Big Activity Book For Couples, $20; at Gifts

Photo: Gifts.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes That Seriously Cover All Grays

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes That Seriously Cover All Grays
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share