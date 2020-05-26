19 Thoughtful Wedding Gift Ideas Sure To Delight Any Couple

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re the bride’s second cousin twice removed, a family friend of the groom’s mom or someone who’s known the engaged couple for 10 years, figuring out exactly what gift to give newlyweds can be a challenge. Frankly, gift-giving is an art, and if the couple hasn’t registered for much (or at all), you might need a little extra help coming up with the perfect wedding gift. Have no fear, though: There are so many delightful wedding gift ideas for 2020—and far beyond—available right now. We’ve done all the work in curating the ultimate gift guide, so all you have to do is sit back, relax and choose whichever gift speaks to you. You’re welcome.

Of course, there’s rarely a gift that’s perfect for every couple out there. While we can round up some of the most thoughtful gifts, you still need to remember for whom you’re shopping. Does the couple love to cook, or do they prefer to eat out most nights? Are they constantly drinking coffee? What about wine? Do they share a love of music, or prefer a nice game of chess? By asking yourself questions like these, you can land on the perfect wedding gift for just about every couple. It just takes a little work from you, but once you have a simple understanding of the couple’s interests, it’s gets ridiculously easy.

To help get your gift-giving thought process going, we rounded up 19 different wedding gifts. From an essential oil diffuser to custom portraits, there are so many easy—but also thoughtful—gift ideas out there. No matter what the couple likes to eat, drink or do, there’s a gift in the list below perfect for them. Don’t be surprised if they put you on top of the cake at the wedding.

1. Stagg FX Pour Over Coffeemaker Set

For the coffee-loving couple, this pour over coffeemaker set is truly a perfect gift. It brews enough for one or two people, so the newlyweds will have just the right amount of coffee every morning.

2. Black Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

Why gift a candle when you can gift a diffuser? The new couple can use their favorite essential oils to have their home smelling amazing all day every day.

3. Wine Gems

Freeze these wine gems for four to five hours, then plop them in a glass of wine to keep it nice and cold—without diluting the flavors at all. It’s the kitchen necessity the new couple didn’t know they needed.

4. Enameled Cast Iron Casserole

For those who love to cook, you can’t go wrong with a gorgeous cast iron casserole dish. You can do everything from marinating and cooking to refrigerating and serving with just this one stunning piece.

5. Bluetooth Speaker

Give the gift of music with this seriously cool bluetooth speaker from Crosley. It’s portable, too, so the speaker can be taken anywhere the newlyweds want to hear their favorite songs.

6. Versailles Coasters

If you’re looking for something practical that’s still unique—and relatively inexpensive!—these Jonathan Adler coasters make a gorgeous gift.

7. Lucite Chess Set

If the newlyweds love a good game night, gift them this seriously stunning lucite chess set. It’s the perfect mix of modern and elegant, and sure to look great in any home.

8. Custom Wedding Portrait Illustration

The new couple will likely have plenty of photos from their wedding to cherish, so why not gift them with something totally different? These custom wedding portraits make an amazing and thoughtful gift any couple is sure to love.

9. Art Coffee Table Book

Jazz up any living room with this art-filled coffee table book. It works as both a piece of home decor and an interesting read. Win/win situation.

10. Dock Wireless Charger

This chic wireless charger dock makes a great wedding gift. It’s practical, but fits in beautifully with almost any home decor style.

11. Bamboo Cheese & Charcuterie Board

You can never go wrong with a really great charcuterie board. This round version is totally adjustable, too, so the new couple can fill it up with as much (or as little) as they like.

12. The Twisty Drinking Glass

Cute glassware is a must-have, and these twisty drinking glasses from Saban Glass are seriously top-notch. They come in a variety of colors, so choose a set of all the same, or mix and match for a fun eclectic vibe.

13. Stand Mixer

While a KitchenAid stand mixer is definitely a pricier gift, it’s sure to last for years. If the couple loves to bake, this mint green stand mixer might just be the perfect option.

14. Streamlined Cheese Knives

If you’re gifting a couple a new cheeseboard, why not throw in some gorgeous cheese knives as well? This set of three gold knives is sure to look amazing sitting atop any charcuterie plate.

15. Mr. & Mrs. Muse Bottle Stoppers

These playful bottle stoppers are a fun gift for a newlywed couple. You could even gift these with a couple bottles of wine—if you’re feeling generous.

16. Last Name Sign

Last name signs are seriously so on-trend right now—and they make great gifts. Give the married couple a gorgeous reminder of their new life together with a chic sign they can hang in their home.

17. Personalized Crystal Wine Decanter

This crystal wine decanter makes a perfect gift for a number of reasons. It’s personalizable, gorgeous and useful for all wine lovers.

18. Retro Style Citrus Juicer

Give the gift of fresh juice with this retro style citrus juicer. It’s sure to be a welcome addition to any kitchen—plus it’s honestly too cute to pass up.

19. Custom Painting

By simply sending in a photo, you can get a custom painting made of the newlyweds as a sweet gift. You can choose from acrylic, oil, watercolor and more. Additionally, you could even take a photo from the wedding and have it turned into a gorgeous painting.

