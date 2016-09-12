19 Expert-Approved Wedding Gifts That Every Couple Will Love

I’m a relatively organized human, and even I’ve found myself one too many times in the stressful predicament of waiting too long to buy a wedding gift and discovering, a week or so before the big day, that—shocker!—the couple’s registry is completely ravaged. In other words, my options are now a single dish towel, a lonely dinner plate, or an orphaned wine glass—unless, that is, I give cash or go off the registry.
Cash is all well and good (I mean, who doesn’t want more of it?) but not the most personal or romantic gift. If you procrastinated to the max but still want to give a close friend or family member something thoughtful and unique, look no further. In the selfish interest of never again being left gift-less at the last minute, I asked wedding industry experts—plus a few of my colleagues with excellent taste—about their go-to wedding gifts that are a hit with recipients every time. Consider these gifts guaranteed wins.
Kitchen Artisan Mini Stand Mixer, $330; at Williams Sonoma
"This is a must have for all new couples. From city studio apartments to suburban homes, the KitchenAid mini comes in all colors and will fit in perfectly. Add a personal touch by pairing the mixer with your favorite cookbook or a couple of your best family recipes." –Darcy Miller, Editor-at-Large at Martha Stewart Weddings and author of Celebrate Everything
Learning Thermostat, $249; at Nest
"If you want to get the happy couple something for their new home, but don't want to go the route of tableware, think about this handy and unobtrusive gadget. It's energy efficient and helps reduce costs—what young couple doesn't love that?" –Andrea Freeman, New York City-based wedding and event planner
Arabella Clear Footed Goblet, $35; at Juliska
"These classic yet simple glasses compliment the most casual to elegant occasion. I like to give these glasses alongside a great bottle of wine, so the couple can enjoy it in them!" –Miller
Customized Foil-Stamped Stationary, $65; at Minted
"Personalized stationary is always a good go-to. At Minted, you can create these beautiful gold, silver or rose-gold foiled gifts for your friends to use on any occasion." –Miller
Canvas with Leather Weekender Bag, $199; at Mark and Graham
"For the couple who loves to travel, you can't go wrong with custom monogrammed weekender bags; they're always a beloved classic." –Freeman
Personalized Moscow Mule Copper Mug with Polishing Cloth, $40 each; at Overstock
"A chic addition to any at-home bar." –Candace Napier, STYLECASTER Designer and Pinterest Account Manager
Kinsley Forever Blanket Alpaca Throw, $240; at Swell Forever
"These beautiful, soft blankets will last for years of cold nights on the couch cuddling together." –Michael Cerbelli, CEO and president of New York–based event firm Cerbelli Creative
Anniversary Wine Box, from $150; at Uncommon Goods
"Many newlyweds value one thing more than anything: drinking wine together. We love a wine gift like this anniversary wine box where you can age wine for the couple to drink on their milestone anniversaries." –Lanie List, founder of bridal boutique Lovely Bride
Moser Barware Multicolor Vodka Glasses, $335; at Gracious Style
"Colorful crystal glassware from Moser just beg for a party. This invites newlyweds to throw a vodka tasting cocktail hour and let the wheels come off in the most beautiful way." –Van Wyck
Custom Art Framing, from $75; at Simply Framed
"After a wedding, a couple ends up with a million photographs and prized memorabilia. The gift of framing removes half the battle by getting these memories preserved professionally, and they will look as amazing as they did on the big day." –Miller
UE Megaboom Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker, $299; at Amazon
"This speaker's compact design is deceptively powerful: A range of 100 feet allows for use at the beach, for backyard BBQs or lazy Saturday background music." –Freeman
HelloFresh Gift Subscription, price varies based on length; at Hello Fresh
"Give a three, six, or 12-month subscription to HelloFresh—everyone wants to be a chef, and dinner for two is so romantic." –Cerbelli
Cathy's Concepts Personalized Etched Set of Monogrammed Coasters, $40; at JCPenney
"I normally go the cash-money route for the actual wedding gift, but my go-to celebratory token for when I first get wind of an engagement is to send a set of these monogram glass coasters. It’s something I received from a family friend after my husband proposed, and it got me even more excited about our soon-to-be-shared last name. It could also work well as an actual wedding gift along with something else, like an ice bucket." –Cristina Velocci, STYLECASTER Managing Editor
Custom-engraved bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, $229; at Johnnie Walker
"This is something I gave my husband as a wedding gift from me to him, but I guarantee it will be well-received regardless of the sender. You can personalize it with up to three lines of text, and it’s perfect for celebrating at the after-party or a future anniversary." –Velocci
Ice Bucket, $165; at Tiffany
"A friend suggested this classic and classy gift idea, and I'll definitely be using it next time I go off the registry." –Hannah Hickok, STYLECASTER Lifestyle Editor
Martha Stewart Tri-Ply Copper 10-Pc. Cookware Set, $375; at Macy's
"Any cookware set is a classic and useful gift for a new couple. This copper set from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s is gorgeous." –Miller
"Gift cards, gift cards, ALWAYS gift cards. It may seem impersonal to you, but it’s a couples dream to get to choose for themselves. If you want to give it more flair, give a gift card they did not expect, like the MOMA gift shop or a fancy local restaurant. Be a hero by letting the couple use as they please." –List
(Shown: Inside Out Champagne Glasses, $70; at MOMA Store)
"Surprise the bride and groom with a live wedding painter. They get there about an hour before the event and capture the room. Then, during the course of the event, they paint in the guests and of course—front and center— the bride and groom." –Cerbelli