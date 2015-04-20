40 Breathtaking Bridal Fashion Week Gowns on Instagram

Whether or not you’re in the market for a big white dress, the runways at New York’s Spring 2016 Bridal Fashion Week will make for some seriously fun browsing.
The week of wedding gowns kicked off on Friday, with bridal favorites like Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, Naeem Khan, and more all providing the perfect Pinterest inspiration for brides-to-be (and anyone else who loves a pretty dress.)
Intricate embroidery and 3D embellishment like pearls and crystals gave Marchesa’s Spring bridal collection a princess-worthy feel, while there was an unpolished perfection at Carolina Herrera and Jenny Packham, with flower-strewn dresses and unkempt bouquets making everything feel a little “undone.”
Want to see the snaps for yourself? Keep scrolling for 40 breathtaking Bridal Fashion Week moments on Instagram:
gorgeous girls runway ready at today's @sarahseven show on the terrace at @gramercyparkhotel ❤️ what a perfect sunny show and dreamy collection 🙌🏼 #backstage #nybfw #bridalfashionweek #nybridalfashionweek #sarahsevensaturday #sarahseven #bridal #nycweddingphotographer #nyc >>>>>>>>>> MORE 📷 over at @oh.stella.studio
FINISHING TOUCH | Special thanks to the talented team that added that extra special touch and made our models look absolutely stunning; Beauty Director Nevio Ragazzini, Head Make-Up Artist Kimmy Musa and her team, Head Hairstylist Joe Madsen and his team. Xo Romona @joseph_madsen #nybridalmarket #bridalmarket #bride #glamsquad #gorgeousgowns #bridalcouture @twistedwillowflowers