I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Season’s Dreamy Wedding Dress Trends

Let’s get one thing out of the way here before we kick this off—I am not getting married any time soon. If you’re my boyfriend and you’re reading this, please don’t freak out! All of that aside, Bridal Fashion Week has me wishing maybe I was, so to stop myself from running to Kleinfeld and trying on every gown I see, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite white dresses of the season, all of which play up the biggest wedding dress trends for spring/summer 2021-2022.

Maybe it’s just me, but watching Say Yes to The Dress was a weekly ritual for my sister and I while growing up. It was the one thing we could do for hours without getting bored. Watching those women try on the dresses of their dreams made me want to plan my own wedding at the age of eight! Now that I’m an adult (Hey, it’s a loose term!), I can actually begin to think about the whole “buying a wedding dress thing” as a semi-serious matter. Not quite yet, but still!

If unlike me, you are getting married soon, there are a few must-try trends that you should know about before you go dress shopping. Just like in the non-bridal world, graphic one-shoulder designs and cutout elements are everywhere right now. So, too, are sleek silhouettes make from flowing satin or silk. Of course, your dress should speak to you on a personal level, but if you don’t know where to start, trying some of the year’s top trends is always a safe bet for a great gown.

Whether you’re looking to get inspired before your next appointment or you’re just browsing because, you know, wedding gowns are pretty to look at, read on to see a few of my favorite dresses from Bridal Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022.

This Dreamy Fairy Frock

This dress by Zwilinger looks it would be worn by a bridal woodland fairy—it’s so effortless!

This Sleek Halter Moment

This minimalist White One gown would be perfect for a destination wedding on a island somewhere. Picture it with a tropical bouquet!

This Modern Slip Dress

If you’re a modern bride looking to channel some ’90s super model vibes on your wedding day, meet your perfect gown by Savannah Miller.

This Glam Bedazzled Ball Gown

Or, if you prefer that princess look, this blingy option from Rivini has you covered. I’m a sucker for the glitz!

This Elegant Lacy Option

I personally would love to wear something with sleeves on my wedding day, so this intricate Faetanini gown is one of my favorites.

This Bandeau Cutout Style

If you’re seriously considering this Gracy Accad gown, it’s safe to say you like to stand out from the crowd. As you should—it’s your day!

This One-Shouldered Goddess Gown

The bow! The gathering at the waist! The slit at the side! This one-shoulder dress by Marchesa for Pronovias has it all.

This Romantic Floral Masterpiece

This ball gown by Marchesa Notte took my breath away. I mean, just look at that detail in those flower appliques!

This Beaded Slice Of Heaven

Wearing an Elie Saab gown on my wedding day would be the highlight of my entire life. I will be dreaming about this beaded princess gown every single night until then.

This Dainty Off-The-Shoulder Number

Wearing a wedding dress with a sheer bodice can be risky, but this flowing gown by Eisen Stein feels super classic at the same time. Just plan your undergarments accordingly!