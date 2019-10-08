Next Year’s Biggest Wedding Dress Trends, According to Bridal Fashion Week

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month may be over, but don’t think we’ve stopped paying attention to the runways. We’re kicking it into high gear once again for Bridal Fashion Week and bringing you all the deets on the best wedding dress trends for 2020, according to Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2020. We’re doing this because we care, and, well, I’ll be honest: I’m a sucker for Bridal Fashion Week—not just for the gorgeous pieces of art that strut down the runway in the form of wedding gowns, but also because it gives me a very tangible way to daydream about planning my own bridal look (despite the absence of a ring on my finger).

While I’m more into a classic bridal look, it’s pretty fun to indulge in the trendier ensembles that come down the runway. Specifically, the off-the-shoulder statement sleeve—a newer concept that I’m personally obsessed with (shoutout to Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress, which featured this chic design). There’s something so demure and yet sexy about a cold shoulder.

Deep, plunging necklines are also here to stay, and bridal pants are slowly (but surely) finding their place in almost every collection presented this season. To no one’s surprise, long statement sleeves have made their way from the regular fashion runways to the bridal set. And for those wanting to show off their more feminine side, you’re in luck! Big bows were everywhere this season. (And yes, if you were wondering, my dream wedding gown does include a very large bow front and center.)

So, whether you’re planning a wedding, celebrating an anniversary, or just very, very single and feel like daydreaming, scroll below for some of the top bridal trends of the season.

1. Shoulder-Baring Sleeves

This trend is more than your typical off-the-shoulder look. We’re seeing major sleeve moments on top of the off-the-shoulder trend—from bubble sleeves to peekaboo shoulder splits. Take notes because this style makes for a great peeping over the shoulder while coyly looking down photo opp.

Alexandra Grecco

We can’t get enough of the buttons running down the front of this breezy gown.

Inbal Dror

Note the peekaboo cutout because I sure did and am certified obsessed.

Theia

If you’re worried about having to constantly hike up a strapless dress during your big day, consider this sleek cold-shoulder style instead.

2. Deep, Plunging Necklines

While this style is nothing new, we’re definitely seeing a resurgence of the style recently. A classic look that you can make completely your own with just a few modern updates

Amsale

Sheer flutter sleeves give this gown’s classic silhouette an updated touch.

Berta

Vintage-style lace! Fringe! Plunging neckline! This gown truly has everything.

Marchesa

A little tiered lace turns this gown from traditional to something truly special.

3. Bridal Pants

Sophisticated and yet sexy, we’re loving the number of bridal pants we saw this season.

Lela Rose

Adding a whimsical bow is the perfect way to make your bridal trousers look more feminine (if that’s what your heart desires). Also, please note the giant front-and-center bow. A dream!

Theia

Picking up the tuxedo vibes this look is putting down.

Caroline Castigliano

Whoever said pants can’t be sexy clearly never saw this jaw-dropping bridal look.

4. Big Bows

A bridal classic—super-sized.

Pronovias Barcelona

I like my bows where I can see them: front and maybe a little off-center, but certainly very eye-catching.

Berta

Make your train that much more extra by adding a bow.

Julie Vino

A bow on the shoulder will look stunning in photos.

5. Long Statement Sleeves

Statement sleeves are seriously trending in street fashion, so we’re not surprised that it made it’s way over into the bridal world, too.

Edem

Offset a simple silhouette with bold sleeves for a dramatic look.

Pronovias Barcelona

The ’80s are definitely back—but with a sophisticated edge.

Inbal Dror

Love the long-sleeve look, but want to keep things sexy? This is the dress for you.