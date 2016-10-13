StyleCaster
Share

113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week

Lauren Caruso
by
113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week
113 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

Sure, we’ve all probably put a little thought into what our big day might look like—even in a casual, I-definitely-want-a-band-instead-of-a-DJ kind of way. But for brides that haven’t pined over a specific dress style or dream venue for years—or those that don’t have six different Pinterest boards dedicated to wedding dress ideas (no shame!)—finding inspiration from scratch can be a pain. It’s important to come equipped with an idea of what you want—especially if you’ve got a bevy of opinionated bridesmaids in tow.

MORE: The Wedding Advice Checklist Every Bride—and Guest—Should Read

We totally encourage walking down the aisle (or into the courthouse) wearing whatever you feel bomb in, but know that no matter what style of nuptials you’re planning on, the dress sets the vibe: A cake-topper gown has its place, but a tower of taffeta might look a little ridiculous at an outdoor wedding. Meanwhile, a short, fun dress can look out of place at a traditionally formal ceremony.

No matter your vibe, this season, we saw daring, translucent lace gowns, majorly chic mock-turtleneck styles, and plenty of non-white options that prove there’s no shortage of options for every bride. Whether you’ve dreamed of a true-white chiffon number or you’re opting out of a traditional dress all together, click through to see our favorite wedding dress ideas for 2016 straight from the runway.

MORE: 30 Romantic Wedding Hairstyle Ideas for Every Bride

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 113

Galia Lahav

Photo: ImaxTree

Jenny Packham

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Pronovias

Photo: ImaxTree

Alan Hannah

Photo: ImaxTree

Kleinfeld

Photo: ImaxTree

Marco & Maria

Photo: ImaxTree

Alan Hannah

Photo: ImaxTree

Berta

Photo: ImaxTree

Marchesa

Photo: ImaxTree

Delphine Manivet

Photo: ImaxTree

Pronovias

Photo: ImaxTree

Berta

Photo: ImaxTree

Houghton Bride

Photo: ImaxTree

Naeem Khan

Photo: ImaxTree

Alan Hannah

Photo: ImaxTree

Ivory & Co.

Photo: ImaxTree

Alan Hannah

Photo: ImaxTree

Berta

Photo: ImaxTree

Justin Alexander

Photo: ImaxTree

Jenny Packham

Photo: ImaxTree

Alan Hannah

Photo: ImaxTree

Theia

Photo: ImaxTree

Naeem Khan

Photo: ImaxTree

Alessandra Rinaudo Montenapoleone

Photo: ImaxTree

Savin London

Photo: ImaxTree

Alessandra Rinaudo Montenapoleone

Photo: ImaxTree

Lela Rose

Photo: ImaxTree

Alessandra Rinaudo Montenapoleone

Photo: ImaxTree

Alessandra Rinaudo Montenapoleone

Photo: ImaxTree

Pronovias

Photo: ImaxTree

Donna Salado

Photo: ImaxTree

Marco & Maria

Photo: ImaxTree

Alessandra Rinaudo Montenapoleone

Photo: ImaxTree

Alvina Valenta

Photo: ImaxTree

Angel Sanchez

Photo: ImaxTree

Marylise & Rembo

Photo: ImaxTree

Anne Barge

Photo: ImaxTree

Anne Barge

Photo: ImaxTree

Berta

Photo: ImaxTree

Katya Katya Shehurina

Photo: ImaxTree

Naeem Khan

Photo: ImaxTree

Angel Sanchez

Photo: ImaxTree

Anne Barge

Photo: ImaxTree

Rasha

Photo: ImaxTree

Charlotte Balbier

Photo: ImaxTree

Cristina Tamborero

Photo: ImaxTree

Cymbeline

Photo: ImaxTree

Rosa Clara

Photo: ImaxTree

Sassi Holford

Photo: ImaxTree

David Fielden

Photo: ImaxTree

David Fielden

Photo: ImaxTree

David's Bridal

Photo: ImaxTree

Nicole

Photo: ImaxTree

Delphine Manivet

Photo: ImaxTree

Francesca Miranda

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lahav

Photo: ImaxTree

Alessandra Rinaudo Montenapoleone

Photo: ImaxTree

Sassi Holford

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lahav

Photo: ImaxTree

Hayley Paige

Photo: ImaxTree

Houghton Bride

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lahav

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Inmaculada Garcia

Photo: ImaxTree

Marylise & Rembo

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Cymbeline

Photo: ImaxTree

Monique Lhuillier

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Yolan Cris

Photo: ImaxTree

International Preview

Photo: ImaxTree

Jenny Packham

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Jesus Peiro

Photo: ImaxTree

Isabelle Armstrong

Photo: ImaxTree

Justin Alexander

Photo: ImaxTree

Justin Alexander

Photo: ImaxTree

Naeem Khan

Photo: ImaxTree

Kleinfeld

Photo: ImaxTree

Justin Alexander

Photo: ImaxTree

Lamia Abinader

Photo: ImaxTree

Lazaro

Photo: ImaxTree

Lela Rose

Photo: ImaxTree

Marchesa

Photo: ImaxTree

Lusan Mandongus

Photo: ImaxTree

Matilde Cano

Photo: ImaxTree

Marchesa

Photo: ImaxTree

Marylise & Rembo

Photo: ImaxTree

Mira Zwillinger

Photo: ImaxTree

Naeem Khan

Photo: ImaxTree

Marco & Maria

Photo: ImaxTree

Monique Lhuillier

Photo: ImaxTree

Nicole

Photo: ImaxTree

Peter Langner

Photo: ImaxTree

Pronovias

Photo: ImaxTree

David Fielden

Photo: ImaxTree

Reem Acra

Photo: ImaxTree

Reem Acra

Photo: ImaxTree

Rivini

Photo: ImaxTree

Marco & Maria

Photo: ImaxTree

Naeem Khan

Photo: ImaxTree

Nicole

Photo: ImaxTree

Rivini

Photo: ImaxTree

Rosa Clara

Photo: ImaxTree

Annasul Y

Photo: ImaxTree

Rosa Clara

Photo: ImaxTree

Sassi Holford

Photo: ImaxTree

Annasul Y

Photo: ImaxTree

Toi Spose

Photo: ImaxTree

Toi Spose

Photo: ImaxTree

Yolan Cris

Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 13 Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to the Internet

The 13 Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to the Internet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share