113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week

Sure, we’ve all probably put a little thought into what our big day might look like—even in a casual, I-definitely-want-a-band-instead-of-a-DJ kind of way. But for brides that haven’t pined over a specific dress style or dream venue for years—or those that don’t have six different Pinterest boards dedicated to wedding dress ideas (no shame!)—finding inspiration from scratch can be a pain. It’s important to come equipped with an idea of what you want—especially if you’ve got a bevy of opinionated bridesmaids in tow.

We totally encourage walking down the aisle (or into the courthouse) wearing whatever you feel bomb in, but know that no matter what style of nuptials you’re planning on, the dress sets the vibe: A cake-topper gown has its place, but a tower of taffeta might look a little ridiculous at an outdoor wedding. Meanwhile, a short, fun dress can look out of place at a traditionally formal ceremony.

No matter your vibe, this season, we saw daring, translucent lace gowns, majorly chic mock-turtleneck styles, and plenty of non-white options that prove there’s no shortage of options for every bride. Whether you’ve dreamed of a true-white chiffon number or you’re opting out of a traditional dress all together, click through to see our favorite wedding dress ideas for 2016 straight from the runway.