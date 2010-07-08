Wedding Bells! Megan Fox Ties The Knot In Armani Privé, Emmy Noms Are In

TWITTER

RT @ cmbenz Where I’ll be spending the rest of the summer … Er, I mean day. #dazzle http://twitpic.com/23f3cb

Somebody forgot to invite us to a fabulous vineyard somewhere…



RT @ WhoWhatWear Have a personal question for Carine Roitfeld? (Duh!) Email inquire@purple.fr and she might answer it in her new book w/Olivier Zahm!

Hmm…how about, how do we get to be like you?

RT @ ByrdieBell Just overheard a guy yelling into his phone on the street that he’s never going to get laid so he’s making a movie. Straight up

We’d say only in New York, but this sounds just so LA.

RT @ Erin_Wasson I miss hamburgers. Fancy food is just so precious…gimme a double trouble cheese burger please.

Us too! And Erin’s bod please.

RT @ annadellorusso 3pm GIVENCHY RESORT appointment:FRIDA KAHLO inspiration! Sublime. http://twitpic.com/23gsgs

We’re not seeing Frida but we want it anyway.



SITES WE LOVE



Megan Fox at Armani Priv Couture Fall 2010. Photo by Tony Barson, WireImage

Try not to freak out Transformers ( 1 and 2) fans! ET will debut photos from Megan Fox‘s wedding tonight. The bride wore Armani Priv. (Entertainment Tonight) Check out sneak peek pics here.

Calvin Klein employs some very pretty faces, and Huff Po wants to know which face of Calvin you think was best dressed in Berlin. We’re leaning towards Diane.

No more drama, but definitely sunglasses. Mary J. Blige is launching a line of sunnies called Melodies by MJB that will be available at Nordstrom in October. (WWD)

The Emmy noms are in and faves from Glee, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights made the cut. Oh, and True Blood for best drama series, sorry for the bias! (LA Times)

Target is unveiling a special Harlem collection, a collaboration with Ruben and Isabel Toledo and Stephen Burrows, that will hit the mega retailer’s new northern Manhattan location and other select locations and online. Fashion Indie has the pics.

Cathy Horyn on Couture: “Unless you have been catching up on Gossip Girl reruns, national deficits and unemployment do not correlate with a couture dress that costs as much as a Harvard education. Couture is slipping off peoples radars faster than a U.F.O..” Sad, but hardly news. (On the Runway)



Related:

Lindsay Lohan Sentenced To 90 Days, Shakira To Shake Her Hips For The World Cup