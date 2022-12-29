2023 Will Be The Best Year Ever For These 3 Zodiac Signs

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone.
It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes.
The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023.
For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed.
On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope.
In the meantime, let’s touch on a few of 2023’s most pivotal transits… which reminds me, Mars will *finally* be stationing direct in Gemini on January 12. Thank goodness!
Aries You’ve got a lot to look forward to this year, so it’s only upwards and onwards from here. Whether you look at it in terms of self-discovery or the opportunity for expansion, 2023’s astrology has your name on it.
Taurus Before we discuss the inevitable perks of having the largest and luckiest planet in the solar system (Jupiter) transiting your sign for a good portion of 2023, let’s take a closer look at the influence of Saturn and Pluto, as they are key players in this year’s astrological makeup.
Capricorn A significant breakthrough is on the horizon for you in 2023, as you are being called to follow your heart, so you can continue building upon the home within and all around you.