The Zodiac Signs As Classic Literary Novels

George R. R. Martin once said “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.”

If you’re someone who lives by that sentiment, you’re an explorer to your very core; someone who can’t resist an adventure of the imagination.

And since there’s always an astrological connection to be made, here’s the classic literary novel that captures each zodiac sign.

Aries Lord of the Flies by William Golding

Taurus The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Gemini The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Cancer Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Leo The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

Virgo Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Who doesn't want to read a novel with their same energy?