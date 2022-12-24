The Zodiac Signs As Classic Literary Novels

George R. R. Martin once said “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.”
If you’re someone who lives by that sentiment, you’re an explorer to your very core; someone who can’t resist an adventure of the imagination.
And since there’s always an astrological connection to be made, here’s the classic literary novel that captures each zodiac sign.
Aries Lord of the Flies by William Golding
Taurus The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Gemini The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
Cancer Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Leo The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
Virgo Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen