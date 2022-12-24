The Truth Behind Whitney Houston's Real Net Worth

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died.
Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend.
Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time.
After her debut, Houston went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all times, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.
She holds the record as the only music artist in history to have seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, from 1985’s “Saving All My Love For You” to 1988’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” She has two Emmys, six Grammys and 28 Guinness World Records.
Houston made her major blockbuster debut in the 1992 movie, The Bodyguard, which led Houston to a Grammy for Record of the Year for the song “I Will Always Love You” from the movie’s soundtrack.
The song holds the record for the best-selling physical single by a woman in music history.
Houston also went on to produce movies like 1997’s Cinderella, in which she played the Fairy Godmother.
After almost 40 years in the music industry, Houston died on February 11, 2012. She was 48 years old.