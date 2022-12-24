All The Details Behind How Whitney Houston Died

Since her death more than a decade ago, fans have had one question: How did Whitney Houston die?
Her cause of death has been reported as a drowning, but how and why she drowned is still unknown to officials.
Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend.
Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time.
Houston died on February 11, 2012, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. She was 48 years old.
Her publicist, Kristin Foster, confirmed her death, which occurred hours before she was due to perform at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
“I can confirm that Whitney Houston was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. We received a call at 3:43 p.m. from hotel security and Beverly Hills fire and police responded minutes later,” Beverly Hills Police Lieutenant Mark Rosen said in a statement to People at the time.
“Someone in her entourage found her unresponsive in her room … It’s unclear who notified hotel staff because she has quite an entourage here at the hotel. We attempted to resuscitate her, to no avail.”
When asked if there was any evidence of drugs or foul play, Rosen told People at the time, “At this time, there’s no obvious evidence of foul play or cause of death.”